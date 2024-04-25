Texas Invitational 2024 - Schedule, order of events, how and where to watch

The track and field world is amped up to witness the commencement of the Texas Invitational 2024. It is scheduled to be held between April 26 and 27 at the Mike A. Myers Stadium. This meet will be hosted by the No.7/14 Texas track and field program.

This two-day meet will inculcate some of the ideal teams like the Longhorns with Houston, Indiana, New Orleans, Notre Dame, SMU, Texas State, Wisconsin, USA, UTA, and multiple other pros.

Multiple renowned track and field stars are ready to prove their prowess in the Texas Invitational 2024. Some of them are Irish athlete Rhasidat Adeleke, Dina Asher-Smith who was the first British woman to win a World title in a sprint event, Julien Alfred, Olympian Gabby Thomas, and multiple other athletes.

The schedule for Texas Invitational 2024 has been released, let's have a look at it.

Schedule for the Texas Invitational 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 (All timings are in local time zone)

Field events

Women's Long Jump, Men's Long Jump - 12:00 pm

Women's Discus - 1:00 pm

Men's Discus - 3:00 pm

Women's Pole Vault - 4:00 pm

Running Events

Women's 200 Meters - 5:00 pm

Men's 200 Meters - 5:10 pm

Women's 400 Meters Hurdles - 5:25 pm

Men's 400 Meters Hurdles - 5:35 pm

Women's 3000 Meter Steeplechase - 6:00 pm

Men's 3000 Meter Steeplechase - 6:15 pm

Women's 1500 Meters - 6:30 pm

Men's 1500 Meters - 6:35 pm

Women's 5000 Meters - 6:40 pm

Men's 5000 Meters - 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Field events

Women's Hammer Throw - 9:00 am

Men's Hammer Throw - 10:30 am

Men's Pole Vault, Women's High Jump - 11:30 pm

Women's Javelin - 12:00 pm

Women's Triple Jump, Men's High Jump - 1:00 pm

Men's Javelin - 1:30 pm

Women's Shot Put, Men's Shot Put - 3:00 pm

Running Events

Women's 4 X 100 Meter Relay - 2:20 pm

Men's 4 X 100 Meter Relay - 2:25 pm

Women's 100 Meter Hurdles - 2:35 pm

Men's 110 Meter Hurdles - 2:40 pm

Women's 400 Meters - 2:50 pm

Men's 400 Meters - 3:00 pm

Women's 100 Meters - 3:10 pm

Men's 100 Meters - 3:20 pm

Women's 800 Meters - 3:30 pm

Men's 800 Meters - 3:35 pm

Women's 4 X 400 Meter Relay - 3:50 pm

Men's 4 X 400 Meter Relay - 3:55 pm

How and where to watch the Texas Invitational 2024

The spectators won't be able to watch the Texas Invitational 2024 on any application or platform. The enthusiasts can follow the meet on the Longhorns track and field social media platforms, i.e. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.