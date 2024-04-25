Texas Invitational 2024: Top athletes to watch out for ft. Gabby Thomas

The Texas Invitational 2024 is scheduled to take place between April 26 and 27 and the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas, will be hosting the annual event. Ever since its prominence, the event has become one of the most premium track and field tournaments in the circuit.

The event consists of various events such as sprint, discus, high jump, etc., Numerous athletes from various parts of the world will be participatinh in the mega event to prove their prowess.

The proceedings of the 2024 edition of the tournament will start around noon on the first day and 9 AM on the second day.

With all this said, let's have a look at some of the top athletes to watch out for the upcoming Texas Invitational 2024.

Texas Invitational 2024: Top athletes to watch out for

#1 Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas.

The 2023 World Championship gold medalist in 4*100m relays, Gabby Thomas will be one of the first athletes to have a keen eye on the tournament. With the prowess, the Georgia native has shown in recent years, Thomas will be one of the key contenders for the Women's 100m and 200m.

She showed amazing form during the 2023 USATF Championships during which she won a gold medal in the women's 200m with a run time of 21.60 seconds.

#2 Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist Dina Asher-Smith is the second contestant to watch out for the upcoming Texas Invitational. Asher-Smith is one of the most sought-after athletes in the women's circuit regarding the 100m, 200m, and 4*100m relays disciplines. With tons of experience at her back, Asher-Smith will definitely be charging for gold in the tournament to add to her already decorated medal tally.

#3 Julien Alfred

Julien Alfred

Julien Alfred is a potent force to deal with when it comes to the 60m and 100m sprint. The Saint Lucia native has already proved her prowess during the Glasgow World Indoor Championships concluded earlier this year and will also be looking to go big at the Texas Invitational.

#4 Rhasidat Adeleke

Rhasidat Adeleke

The fourth name on this list is the 21-year-old Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke. Hailing from the University of Texas, Adeleke has shown some impressive signs in the initial years of her career. Specialized in the 100m and 200m disciplines, Adeleke has clinched two European U20 Championship gold medals (100m, 200m) and a silver (4*100m relays) in the World U20 Championships till now in her career.

#5 Cambrea Sturgis

Cambrea Sturgis (middle)

Cambrea Sturgis is the fifth athlete to watch out for the upcoming Texas Invitational. Sturgis is a two-time NCAA Division I gold medalist and will be looking to make her mark at the global stage.