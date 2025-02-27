"That is my big goal at the end of the day"- Quincy Wilson makes his feelings known as he inspires young kids during surprise visit

Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts after he made a surprise visit to Tulip Grove Elementary School amid the ongoing Indoor track season. The American athlete expressed his elation at being able to meet and inspire the students as he showed them his Olympic gold medal as well as interacted with them.

The 17-year-old athlete rose to prominence in the 2024 track season for his incredible performances right from the Indoor season. He went on to improve his performance and broke the U18 400m World record twice at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Quincy Wilson finished sixth in the finals and was named to be a part of the men's 4x400m relay team that would represent the country at the Paris Olympics.

The team ultimately won the gold medal, making Quincy Wilson the youngest male American track athlete to achieve this feat. As he made a surprise visit to the school, Wilson revealed that more than winning medals, one of his biggest goals is to inspire the upcoming generation as well as work towards leaving behind a legacy as an athlete.

"Feels amazing to coming back to the school and seeing the kids having a big smile on their face. I feel like that is my big goal at the end of the day. It's really not to get the gold medals and keep winning, put a legacy on this sport and letting the kids know they can do something they can't do. Stay focussed, never put limits on yourself. There are so many things that can happen. Honestly, staying focused on what you want to do, don't get put into the crowd everybody wants you to. Stay focused on what you want to do and sky is the limit," he said.

Quincy Wilson on winning the Olympic gold medal

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson opened up about winning the Olympic gold medal in an interview with NBC News. The American athlete reflected on his journey and revealed that it was something that he did not even imagine achieving one year ago as a high school athlete.

He expressed his elation on winning the medal and revealed how he was almost teary-eyed when he received the medal.

“I didn’t know it was going to be as heavy. When I put it around my neck, tears almost came down my eyes. Last year, sitting in this school, I wouldn’t even think that I would be in the Olympics getting a gold medal. Knowing that I am a gold medal Olympic champion, the youngest to ever do it, means a lot," he said.

Furthermore, he hoped to continue to put forward great performances in his upcoming races and emerge as one of the best athletes in the sport.

