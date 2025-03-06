"That would be easy World Record"- Usain Bolt names his ultimate All-Star 4x100m relay team featuring star American player

Usain Bolt opened up about his thoughts as he named his ultimate All-Star 4x100m relay team in his recent podcast appearance. The Jamaican athlete revealed how forming a team with Justin Gatlin, Asafa Powell, and Yohan Blake along with him will easily be able to break the world record.

Bolt dominated the 100m and the 200m sprint across three Olympics. In addition to his outright dominance of the track, he left a long-lasting impact on the sport by breaking the world record in both events that stands untouched even after 15 years.

Moreover, he was part of the Jamaican 4x100m relay team that won the gold medal at the Beijing, London, and Rio Olympics. However, the Jamaican team's Beijing Olympic gold medal in the 4x100m relay was taken away in 2017 after one of his team members tested positive for a banned substance.

Usain Bolt recently appeared on the 'Ready Set Go' podcast and spoke about topics ranging from his world record-breaking performances to rivalries with American athletes. When asked about to name his all-star 4x100m relay team, he replied:

"For the international one, it has to be Asafa (Powell) to Justin (Gatlin) to (Yohan) Blake to me. I think that would be an easy World Record right there you know what I mean."

Usain Bolt on being the face of Jamaica while competing

Usain Bolt celebrates after winning at the 13th IAAF World Athletics Championships Daegu 2011 - Day Eight - Source: Getty

On the podcast 'Ready Set Go', Usain Bolt spoke about dealing with expectations and representing Jamaica while competing on the global stage. The Jamaican athlete expressed how he had been competing on the world circuit since a young age and became used to handling the pressure with time.

Bolt revealed he was prepared to receive backlash whenever he did not perform well.

“So when I was 15, I won in Jamaica. Everywhere I went to Jamaica, people would be like, oh, this young kid here. So I was used to it. And when I ran bad, I was used to the backlash also. So I got both things from when I was young. So I understood how it was. You know what I mean? " he said.

"And I kind of figured it out by talking to older people, like why are they like this? And they go on, bro, that's just Jamaicans. They love you when you're winning, they hate you when you lose it. You know what I mean? So they say it,” he added.

Furthermore, he revealed that he learned to handle the pressure of competing in major races by visualizing and developing self-confidence, which hugely impacted his performance.

