"That means the world to me"- Allyson Felix reacts as Gabby Thomas names the former Olympic gold medalist as her role model

Allyson Felix reacted as Gabby Thomas called the former Olympic gold medalist her inspiration. The American athlete expressed her elation at being able to make an impact on Thomas' life.

Thomas had one of the most successful seasons of her career in 2024 where she won three gold medals at the Paris Olympics. She won the women's 200m finals over 100m champion Julein Alfred.

Moreover, Thomas participated in Alexis Ohanian's all-women track meet Athlos NYC, and expressed her joy at being able to be a part of the upcoming change in the track space for female athletes. Along with that Thomas stressed the importance of representation as well as role models to look up to while competing as young athletes.

Thomas revealed how Felix's Olympic appearance had a profound impact on her. The Olympic gold medalist was inspired by Felix's determination as well as strong will to win. Allyson Felix reacted to Thomas' interview and wrote:

"That means the world to me. So proud of you @gabbythomas and now you are that same inspiration to so many. It’s a beautiful cycle❤"

Allyson Felix reacts to Gabby Thomas' interview | Instagram@athlos

Gabby Thomas opens up on being inspired by Allyson Felix

Thomas competes in the 4x100m relay at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke about being inspired by Allyson Felix in an interview during Athlos NYC. The American athlete revealed how watching a young black woman compete with some of the best athletes in the world and emerge victorious gave her the hope to dream big.

"Growing up, Allyson Felix did inspire me to run. I saw myself in Allyson," Thomas said. "I saw a young black woman who was really skinny and looked little bit different than everyone else lining up on the line. She stood for more than just a sport and I saw someone who was really determined. I wanted to be that and I really saw myself in that.

"Throughout my years of development I have kind of modeled myself after that. Working hard, getting to where you want to go. I saw her discipline. I saw her tenacity. And I think having role models like that to look up to, that brought me where I am today."

Furthermore, Thomas expressed her desire to send out a positive message and inspire the upcoming generations with her endeavors on the track.

