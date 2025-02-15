"That’s a beat down in gymnastics"- Fans react as Olivia Dunne's LSU ends No. 1 Oklahoma's undefeated streak during 2025 NCAA season

The No.2 LSU Gymnastics broke No.1 Oklahoma Gymnastics undefeated streak during the 2025 NCAA season. They achieved this feat in front of 13,386 fans in the home arena at Maravich Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday.

Ad

The Tigers posted a total of 198.050 points to surpass the Sooners, who collected 197.675 points. Aleah Finnegan and Kailin Chio competed in all four events for the Tigers bagging 39.225 and 39.725 points, respectively. This marked Oklahoma Gymnastics' first defeat of the season as the team remained victorious for six face-offs, one of which also included the Tigers.

Both teams locked horns against each other previously during the Sprouts Farmer's Market Collegiate Quad, held on January 11, 2025. The Sooners then defeated the No.2 team with a 197.950-197.650 lead.

Ad

Trending

Following the Tigers' recent victory, fans were exhilarated as a few of them took pride in supporting the No.2 team.

"A great day to be a tiger," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Highlighting the Tigers' impressive lead over the Sooners, another fan wrote:

"That’s a beat down in gymnastics."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan expressed their joy, writing:

"Letsss goooo!!!! What a win ladies!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

"You girls did amazing," one fan said.

"Congrats Queens," another fan said.

"Tiger proud," a fan said.

LSU Tigers have secured seven victories out of nine faceoffs so far in the season

Aleah Finnegan of the LSU Tigers celebrates with teammates during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

The LSU Gymnastics have secured seven wins out of nine faceoffs this season. They defeated Iowa State during their season opener at the home arena by a substantial scoreline of 197.300-194.100 points.

Ad

During the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Meet, they defeated the No.6 California and No.4 Utah Gymnastics after gathering 197.650 points. After losing to Oklahoma at the same meet, they also faced a defeat by Arkansas Razorbacks on January 24, 2025, by a thin margin of 196.600-196.875 points. They Have been undefeated in the last three faceoffs, which were against Missouri, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

The Tigers lifted their history first NCAA Championships trophy in April 2024 after bagging 198.225 points and defeating California and Utah, who scored 197.850 and 197.800 points, respectively. The Gold and Purple pack will next compete against Kentucky at Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback