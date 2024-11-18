That’s cute”- Stephen Nedoroscik’s dance partner Rylee Arnold opens up about boyfriend's loving gesture as she deals with major health condition

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently gushed over her boyfriend, Walker Lyons', sweet gesture regarding her serious health condition in a podcast. The 19-year-old, who is currently on Dancing With the Stars, suffers from Type 1 diabetes.

Arnold recently appeared in the podcast 'Scrubbing in with Tanya Rad and Becca Tiley, where she opened up about how her boyfriend, who is a college football player, takes care of her health. She revealed that she had given him all the training, and he is aware of her blood sugar level all the time.

When asked if Lyons needed to know anything about her health as a partner, she said:

"Yeah. No, I've already like given him basically all the training. He like knows exactly what I need and like knows what I need based on what my blood sugar is," said Arnold. "So basically this Dexcom thing that I have on, you can like add people to your app so they can have access to your blood sugar. And so I added him to mine. Like the only other person I have on that is my mom.”

She further added:

“So he knows my blood sugar at all times. Sometimes he'll be like, I just like checked your blood sugar today for fun. I'm like, that's cute.It's like the new check your location. Yeah, instead of location, it's blood sugar. But yeah, no. So he basically knows everything.”

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, met her boyfriend, Lyons, through mutual friends. She recently hard launched him on Instagram by sharing some photos of her visit to the Big Ten Conference game.

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his feelings for Rylee Arnold's boyfriend

Stephen Nedoroscik recently went on a double date with her dance partner Rylee Arnold and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. In a conversation with Extra TV, when asked about his thoughts on the football player, the gymnast said:

"I mean it was a blast going on that double date with Walker. We did like the 45 minute ride with each other and just got to like talk the whole time. I mean he's just a really good dude, and I completely approve," said Stephen Nedoroscik.

Following this, Arnold gave an overjoyed reaction when suggested that she should keep Nedoroscik in her life:

"You cannot leave my life Stephen."

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold have reached the semi-final of the Dancing With the Stars show.

