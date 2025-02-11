"That's desperation"- Usain Bolt reacts to Noah Lyles being branded as the 'world's fastest man'

Usain Bolt expressed his thoughts on Noah Lyles being branded as the 'world's fastest man'. The American athlete won the gold medal in the men's 100m at the Paris Olympics and has been called the 'world's fastest man' in the media and by fans.

Bolt was unbeaten in his last three Olympic appearances and won nine gold medals. However, the gold medal that he won in the 4x100m relay at the Beijing Olympics was taken away in 2017 after one of his teammates Nesta Carter's frozen blood and urine sample tested positive for a prohibited substance.

Usain Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100m and the 200m sprint events, shed light on the conversation around the 'world's fastest man' and claimed he found it funny. The Jamaican revealed that according to him, Lyles was the fastest man of the year. However, he urged athletes to earn the title by breaking records.

"I find it funny. Me, when I heard it for the first time, I wondered if I'd lose my mind. That's desperate. That's the first thing that I thought. I was like, come on man, if you want it then earn it man, earn it, earn it. You are the fastest man today. This year. Something I just laugh it off, just laugh. That's desperation. Simply, break the records," he said on The Fix podcast (51.56 onwards).

Usain Bolt on Noah Lyles' performance in the Olympic year

Noah Lyles celebrates with fans after winning the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt spoke about Noah Lyles' performance in the Olympic year during an interview with TalkSport. The Olympic gold medalist revealed how the American athlete's confidence has played a major role in elevating his performance during high-pressure situations.

Bolt expressed his astonishment over the incredible photo finish in the 100m finals at the Olympic Games and revealed how Lyles' strong desire to win gave him a slight edge over the other athletes.

"He's good but he's not that good at the level, yet. I think he will get better over the years. So, the fact that he is winning now is crazy. One thing I respect about Lyles is his confidence. That's the thing he has over most of these athletes," he said

"Last year, he wasn't supposed to win the 100m, but he has the confidence that he's going to win. The others guys are going in there fearing him," he added.

Moreover, Usain Bolt shed light on how he believes Noah Lyles has multiple avenues of improvement and expressed his confidence in the American athlete's ability.

