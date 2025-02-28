"That's very devastating" - Jordan Chiles explains why she never talked to Simone Biles about Larry Nassar abuse

Jordan Chiles has shared her thoughts on Simone Biles, who was one of the victims of Larry Nassar's abuse case. The two-time Olympic medallist expressed why she would not discuss this with one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

The eleven-time Olympic medallist was one of the gymnasts who filed a report against former US national gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault. For his crimes, Nassar has been sentenced to 175 years in prison. Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts on the abuse suffered by Simone Biles amongst hundreds of survivors.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine via Fox News, Jordan Chiles shed light on her thoughts regarding the mistreatment and the reason why she would never discuss this with one of the greatest Olympians of all time. Chiles mentioned:

“When that whole thing happened, trust me, I was devastated. Still, to this day, I've never talked to her about it. I don't think I ever will talk to her about it, because that was her life, and you never know how hard it is on somebody.”

Chiles, who is a three-time World Championship medallist, expressed that she had been extremely affected by the case:

“I think just having my presence was the best thing that I could give to her, rather than sitting down somewhere and having a whole conversation because that's very devastating. If we ever have the conversation, I would literally probably cry.”

Chiles mentioned that supporting Biles through her company would be favorable, as discussing what happened would be extremely emotional for her. Biles has won thirty World Championship medals and has the most World all-around titles.

Simone Biles shares her take on her foundation

Simone Biles at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" - Source: Getty

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts and has secured multiple accomplishments throughout her prominent career. Other than her professional goals, the gymnast also works towards her philanthropic career. She is the brand ambassador for “Friends of the Children,” a non-profit organization that helps foster children. Biles shared her thoughts on her foundation, mentioning:

“I’ll always advocate for foster kids. I was a foster kid and something very out of the ordinary happened to me. We’re opening a chapter in Houston. I think the kids deserve that,” she told Vanity Fair.

Biles said that she was a part of the foster care system and wants to work towards the betterment of it. In 2012, to honor her legacy, she was awarded the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2024, she won the Laureus World Sports Award for Comeback of the Year.

