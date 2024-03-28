American artistic gymnast, Jordan Chiles, recently congratulated Selena Harris for winning the title of Gymnast of the Year. She admired and encouraged Harris by stating, “That's my girl” on her Instagram story.

Jordan Chiles Instagram Story

Selena Harris, a promising gymnast from Las Vegas, Nevada, has taken the world of gymnastics by storm. She has won the prestigious title of Gymnast of the Year 2024 by flawlessly executing all 44 of her routines this season.

Apart from that, Harris has also won three Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week honors along with the 2023 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year title after her performance last season.

Harris earlier expressed her happiness on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

“so speechless guys. The gymnastics tonight was insane best way to leave the Pac 12!"

Jordan Chiles is all set for the 2024 Paris Olympics

In 2020, Jordan Chiles won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and was a member of the team that won the gold medal during the 2022 World Championships. Now, the popular U.S. gymnast is gearing up for the Paris Olympics.

In October 2023, Chiles said during an interview at the Pan American Games (via Olympics.com):

“I really pushed myself to a limit where I was just drained at the end. I think that’s something that I don’t think I would ever do [again], really push myself to that extreme… I will able to take, ‘Okay, I did it in ’21, it should be an easier way for ’24.’"

Chiles added:

“[I was] kind of just trying to figure out where this path is going to take to me. I just really wanted to take time to myself to make sure I was ready and mentally prepared going into this next cycle of my life.”

Chiles began her elite season later than anticipated last year. In the same interview, she expressed her hesitation about returning to her Texas training center for Olympic preparation, given the close-knit bond she shared with her UCLA gymnastics teammates.