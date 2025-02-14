"That's why I'm the world's fastest"- Noah Lyles fires warning shots for Tyreek Hill as he confirms highly anticipated face-off

Noah Lyles expressed his thoughts on going head-to-head in a race against Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Olympic gold medalist asserted his dominance and revealed that he has proven himself multiple times on the track and is ready to compete against Hill to prove that he is the 'world's fastest man'.

The two athletes began to go to and fro in the media right after the conclusion of the men's 200m at the Paris Olympics. Tyreek Hill took a dig at Lyles for losing out on the gold medal and winning the bronze medal in the 200m after his comments about NBA Champions resurfaced on the internet.

Since then, fans have been awaiting a confirmation about the race between the two athletes. Noah Lyles confirmed their race in an interview with People and revealed that they will compete against each other in Spring or Summer before he gears up to compete at the U.S. Championships in July 2025.

Moreover, he revealed how he has been proving himself on the global stage consistently over the years and will continue to do so in his race against Hill.

"Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win," he said.

"That's why I'm the world's fastest. I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done," he added

Noah Lyles on competing against Tyreek Hill

Noah Lyles competes in the men's 60m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles spoke about competing against Tyreek Hill in an interview with Kay Adams. The American athlete refused to put up his Olympic medal in his race against the Dolphins wide receiver and revealed that to win the biggest accolade in the track world, one must go through all the stages.

He expressed how a lot of people are trying to skip the intermediate steps to win the status of the Olympic champion from him.

"What has he earned to deserve that status? Play football and he is a great football player. But you don't get to jump the lines because you think you are fast. There are tons of those people in the world out there," he said. (9:40)

Furthermore, Lyles revealed that he is confident to take up any challenge and emerge victorious.

