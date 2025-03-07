"That’s sad" - Michael Johnson rues the sport's lack of ‘actual racing’ outside of major championships

Michael Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best sprinters to have ever graced the sport. While the American called time on his career after the 2000 Sydney Olympics, he has continued to stay closely associated with the sport and recently rued the lack of ‘actual racing’ in track.

Over the course of his sprinting career, Johnson won four Olympic gold medals, and eight World championship titles. He remains the only sprinter in the history of the sport to have won the 200m and 400m crowns at the same Olympics.

On Thursday, Michaels Johnson took to X to ask fans of track and field a question, writing:

“Question for track fans. Why are wavelight and pacers largely acceptable for non-championship racing but not for championship races?”

He then explained that the responses to his question proved that track features very little ‘actual racing' outside of major competitions like the World Championships and the Olympic Games:

“Many of the responses prove this sport has conditioned fans to not expect actual racing outside of championships. Track has always been about racing. But it’s been turned into individual time trials against the clock disguised as a race, with the limited exception of championships. And that’s sad. Also why I created Grand Slam Track!”

Michael Johnson shares his opinion on the importance of records in track and field

Michael Johnson at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

During his days as a sprinter, Michael Johnson dominated the track, setting two 200m world records, two 400m indoor world records, and one 400m world record. Two decades after his retirement, he remains the second fastest man in the history of 400m.

Recently, Johnson revealed what he thought was more important in track: winning or setting a new record. He wrote on X:

‘Track is one of the most competitive sports. I fear that and the value of winning are getting lost. Winning in track is really hard, and means a lot to win. Records and world leads are great too, but they’re secondary to winning. Except world and sometimes national records.”

After retiring from track, Michael Johnson went on to work as a television commentator with the BBC. In 2024, the American announced the launch of Grand Slam Track, a one-of-its-kind track league that is set to feature four meets every year.

The first Grand Slam Track competition is slated to take place in April this year, in Kingston, Jamaica. The meet will feature several of the world's top racers, including two-time Olympic champion and 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas, reigning 1500m World Champion Josh Kerr, and more.

