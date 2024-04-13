"That’s the worst injury for a triple-jumper"- Fans react to Yulimar Rojas pulling out of Paris Olympics after injury

Yulimar Rojas, the reigning Olympic gold medallist and word-record holder in triple jump, will not be defending her title at Paris Olympics 2024.

The Venezuelan star took to her social media to make the announcement of her pulling out of the Paris Olympics due to an injury to her Achilles tendon. She faced this while training by falling downhill from a jump. This came out as really upsetting for the fans.

She informed her fans about how she would not be able to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She revealed that while training by falling downhill from a jump she was in intense pain which turned out to be an injury to her left Achilles tendon.

"With great pain and sadness I want to tell you that while training by falling downhill from a jump I was in intense pain that was diagnosed with an injury to my left achilles tendon. My heart is broken and I feel so sad that I want to apologize for not being able to represent you in Paris 2024."

One of the track and field enthusiasts Owen M took to their X account displaying their concern about the matter. They uploaded a picture of Rojas in the hospital bed and penned down a heartwarming message for the athlete.

"BREAKING NEWS. Yulimar Rojas will NOT defend her Olympic title in the triple jump!!! She's suffered an injury to her Achilles tendon and will sit out this season. Speedy recovery to her," he posted.

The fans did not seem to be happy at all and left their condolences with Rojas under the X post. Expressing their sorrow, one of her fans left a comment saying,

"I feel so sad for her."

Another track and field enthusiast stressing on the seriousness of her injury claimed Achilles injury to be the worst for Yulimar Rojas' sport.

"That's the worst injury for a triple jumper. She might not need the same," they said.

Another fan expressing her love for watching Yulimar Rojas compete expressed her disappointment saying,

"Among the athletes I enjoy seeing them participate. Hope she gets well soon."

Emphasizing Rojas' personality and how her absence is going to create a void in the sport, one of her admirers commented,

"This really sucks, I hope she has a speedy recovery. Just her personality alone is going to be missed at the games."

Talking about how this injury is a setback for Yulimar Rojas at the peak of her career, one of the fans stated,

"What a blow, at the peak of her career. She'll be back."

Showering prayers for the Venezuelan athlete, one of her well-wishers expressed,

"I pray for Yulimar Rojas, a speedy recovery and healing."

Yulimar Rojas' majestic Tokyo Olympics performance

Yulimar Rojas gave a powerful performance in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She set a new world recprd as she nabbed an Olympic gold in the women's triple jump. She jumped a 15.67 meters on her sixth and final attempt. She smashed the record of Ukraine's Inessa Kravets 15.50m which was set in 1995.

This was the first world record of the Tokyo Olympics athletics programme. Patricia Mamona grabbed a silver medal by attaining a natioanl best of 15.01m. After making a world record at the Olympics and getting it ratified was an unbelievable achievement for Rojas.

"I am lost for words; I can't describe this feeling and this moment. A gold medal winner, with an Olympic record, and a world record. It was a fantastic night."

She later bettered her own world record at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade.

