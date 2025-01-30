"That was super addicting for me" - Regan Smith opens up on tasting success in her early swimming years

Regan Smith reminisced about her early swimming days when her love for attention and winning gold medals gradually turned into an addiction. Smith came fresh off a successful Olympic year, winning five medals and breaking records in Paris.

The swimmer hails from a sporting family, with her mother having a gymnastics coaching background while her father has experience as a coach in USA Swimming. Even her older sister was introduced to swimming at a young age. Inspired by her sister to try out the sport, Smith started tasting success from a young age.

In a recent conversation with Sun Devil Swim & Dive swimmer, Lia Csulak, the 22-year-old reminisced about how she got into the swimming and won multiple medals in her first competition. She also shared that the drive to win and being in the spotlight turned addictive for her.

"My parents put me in swimming lessons at like a really young age just to like to be water safe. I have a sister who's 5 years older than me and so I always wanted to do whatever she did. It's such like a younger sibling vibe. She started competitive swimming when she was like 12 or something and so I was seven I was in second grade and I was like, I' want to do this too and I begged my parents and then they finally let me do it," Regan Smith said. (9:41 onwards)

She continued:

"It was my very first swimming competition I had like five events and I won all of them. At that age I loved praise I loved winning, I loved being the best at something like it's an addicting feeling right when you're a kid you love it. That was super addicting for me."

Regan Smith reflected on her world record-breaking feat at 2024 Swimming World Cup

Following her success at the Paris Olympics, Smith stepped into the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup pool in Incheon. She set the short course world record in the 100m breaststroke event in 54.41s.

In the post-race interview, the 22-year-old talked about how she wished to take a break after the quadrennial event but decided to compete in the World Cup stress-free.

"This summer was so big for me and I really wanted to take a mental break. So, I'm here competing and that's what's important, but if I get last place or first place or if I break a world record or add 15 seconds, it doesn't matter to me. I'm really just here to travel and see new places and spend time with friends. That was what I promised myself that I would do after the big summer that I had," she said. (via Olympics.com)

Regan Smith won silver medals in the 200m butterfly and 4x100m medley and bronze in the 100m backstroke event.

