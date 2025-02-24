"That was unbelievable"- Bo Bassett opens up about meeting Spencer Lee and Jordan Burroughs as child while inspiring the upcoming generation

During a recent wrestling match, Bo Bassett was seen signing shirts for his young fans, mentioning how he had once been in their place. He mentioned taking Spencer Lee's autograph multiple times, as Spencer was his role model.

In 2024, the 18-year-old's fame followed. He secured his third straight Ironman title, joining wrestling greats David Taylor and Spencer Lee as one of only three wrestlers to accomplish this. He also earned a bronze medal at the U20 World Championships. Currently, he is ranked #1 at 144 pounds and holds the third spot in the overall pounds-for-pounds rankings by MatScouts.

The wrestler posted the video of him signing the shirts on his Instagram on 23 February 2025. He also added a caption to the post:

"Be the best wrestler, role model, and person you can be is always the goal."

In the video, the wrestling champion said:

"I do remember getting Spencer these more than once. A ton of times. He was always my big role model. And JB, and one time when I was like eight, I went to LIIC training center, and that was unbelievable."

Bo Bassett's career highlights include winning the U17 Word Championship title in 2021 in the 45-kilogram freestyle category. He is an eight-time Pennsylvania Amateur Wrestling Championship and has won titles at major tournaments like Ironman and Super 32.

Bo Bassett reflects on Spencer Lee's influence on his life

Bo Bassett/ Source: Instagram/ @bo.bassett

Bo Bassett, during an interview on 14 February 2025 with FloWrestling, described Spencer Lee as the ultimate example of dedication and discipline during his high school years. He highlighted how Lee approached every aspect of his training with intensity and commitment.

Bassett further explained that watching someone from his own club achieve such success was inspiring for him, as it showed him that greatness was possible. Reflecting on his inspirations, the interviewer asked:

Interviewer: Talk about Spencer Lee growing up as a Young Gun like what does he?

"The definition of Spencer Lee in high school that dude was locked in, he did everything hard, he trained the right way, he lived the right way and it was a great role model for me and to see someone in my area from the same Club doing what he did I knew that it was possible and honestly I feel like he lit that spark inside of me I touched the world championship medal before I ever won one um and that was Spencer Lees and I never really forgot that," Bo Bassett responded.

Bassett, in February 2025 announced his commitment to the University of Iowa, where he will continue his academic and athletic career.

