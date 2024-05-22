"That wolf turn";"This what grace and elegance under fire looks like"-Fans amazed by Shilese Jones' floor routine at U.S. Classic 2024

Gymnastics fans recently expressed their admiration towards Shilese Jones' floor exercise routine at the 2024 U.S. Core Hydration Classic. The two-day event was held on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the XL Center, an Arena in Hartford, Connecticut.

The two-time world champion Jones competed in the all-around event, finishing in third place after registering a score of 14.000 points, behind Simone Biles and Kaliya Lincoln, who bagged 14.800 and 14.000, respectively.

Her graceful and striking floor routine at the Core Hydration Classic left the fans in awe, who couldn't help gushing over her.

USA Gymnastics shared a video of her floor routine in Connecticut, where the fans expressed their love and amazement as one of the fans wrote,

"That wolf turn!"

Another fan was in complete astonishment at the grace and strength displayed by the 21-year-old and wrote,

"This what grace and elegance under fire looks like. She is it!! 🔥"

Another fan praised Jones' stunning floor routine, attributing it to her long arms.

"Her long hands makes Her gymnastics even more Special ✨"

A fan conveyed their praise, stating watching the video on repeat.

"On repeat," they wrote. "Absolutely breathtaking and locked in into a world of her own."

Here are a few other fan reactions:

"And she points her toes! 🌟🩷🙌🏽🩰👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽So beautiful & elegant!"

"@shicanfly really is that girl!!! The most beautiful gymnast!"

Shilese Jones tops uneven bars at the 2024 U.S Core Hydration Classic

Shilese secured the top position in the women's uneven bars on Day 2 at the 2024 U.S Core Hydration Classic.

Apart from her exceptional floor routine, Shilese Jones displayed her impressive gymnastics skills in the uneven bars event at the 2024 U.S Core Hydration Classic on Day 2, Saturday, May 18, 2024.

She posted a striking score of 15.250 points in the uneven bars, securing the top position. Jones clinched a silver and a bronze medal at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships in Liverpool and Antwerp, respectively.

At the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, she left behind the legendary gymnast Simone Biles and Tokyo Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, who scored 14.550 and 14.300 points, respectively. Jones finished in second place in the all-around event after collecting 57.650 points, including 14.350 points in the vault and 14.050 points in the balance beam event.

Shilese Jones will be seen competing at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, to be held from May 30 to June 2, in Forth Worth, Texas.