“The best female swimmer that we’ve ever seen”: When Michael Phelps made his feelings known about Katie Ledecky

Michael Phelps once opened up about his feelings about Katie Ledecky during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Both swimmers have solidified their legacy in the sport with incredible performances in the course of their careers.

Phelps is the most decorated swimmer, as he has earned 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals. Ledecky, on the other hand, has won a total of 14 Olympic medals, including 9 gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal. Her most recent appearance was at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which saw her win two gold medals in the 800m and 1500m freestyle events, one silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle, and a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle race.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Phelps once made his feelings known about Ledecky, calling her the best female swimmer in an interview with Panasonic. Along with this, he also advised her to be herself for the upcoming Olympic events. He said: (Via Olympics.com)

"Katie and I have known each other for a long time. She is hands down the best female swimmer that we’ve ever seen. I always say one thing for her is just be her. As long as she’s being herself and preparing for what she has to do, everything else will happen how it’s supposed to."

He added:

"She’s somebody that understands what to do in this setting and she’s going to go out there and have some fun and we’re going to see a lot of fast times."

Katie Ledecky recently competed at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series, where she surpassed her own world record in the 800m freestyle race by registering a time of 8:04.12.

When Michael Phelps complimented Katie Ledecky for her swimming skills

Michael Phelps once lauded Katie Ledecky for her performance at the 2015 Arena Pro Swim Series. In this tournament, the 28-year-old swam an impressive 400m preliminary race, having posted a time of 4:02.67. On the same day, Phelps also competed in the same event and finished in the same time.

Following Ledecky's performance, the 28-time Olympic medalist showered praise on her in the post-race interview, stating that she swims like a guy.

"I've watched her stroke so much, really, over the last couple of years. Really, she swims almost like a guy. Her long, loping stroke ... stronger and stronger throughout the race. I think her stroke is so different from all the other females that she swims against," said Michael Phelps.

In the finals of this race, Ledecky claimed the title by 8.39s, and the most decorated swimmer was impressed with the performance. Phelps said:

“It doesn’t even look like she’s breathing hard. It’s just unbelievable.”

Michael Phelps recently also defended Ledecky after she faced criticism for winning a bronze medal in the 400m dash at the Paris Olympics.

