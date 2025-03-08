"The best date ever" - Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known as she shares adorable moments with a deaf pup looking for a forever home

Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles recently shared a glimpse of her adorable moments with a specially abled pup. The pup has been homeless for the past two months, as per the video published on Chiles' Instagram profile.

The 23-year-old gymnast teased her followers with a 'dream date' in her latest Instagram story, which led to the gymnast playing with Juniper, a homeless pup seeking a permanent home. Chiles remarked on her story,

"The Best Date Ever"

Screengrab of Jordan Chiles' Instagram story about Juniper [Image Source : Jordan Chiles' Instagram]

Recently Jordan Chiles published her memoir titled 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams'. Chiles revealed in the memoir that if not for Ana Barbosu's coach, she would still go home with the bronze medal. She mentioned,

“I was crushed and angry. None of this would have happened if Ana's coach, who knew that Cecile had submitted an inquiry right after my floor routine, had waited for the inquiry results to come in before allowing Ana to take the podium, holding her flag.”

Jordan Chiles had won the bronze medal in the floor exercise after the panel inquiry updated the scores, relegating Ana Barbosu of Romania to the fourth position. However, after multiple protests by the Romanian authorities, who alleged that the inquiry was submitted after the stipulated time, Chiles' medal was revoked in a verdict pronounced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Jordan Chiles talks about breaking barriers through her version of gymnastics

Jordan Chiles waving to the crowd at the Big Ten Regular Season 2025' Big Fours [Image Source: Getty]

Jordan Chiles previously shared an audio excerpt from her memoir, where she opened up on the initial struggles she faced in gymnastics, and how she eventually overcame them. In her words,

"After so many years of being silenced and forced into dark corners, I now feel so much brighter. I once thought I needed to choose between my own happiness and my sport. I know now that is not the case. You can have your cake and eat it too. You can be happy and be great at the same time, and you can show your joy."

Chiles further recounted her forgettable experience with her previous mentors. She mentioned,

"Smiling and laughing does not mean you lack focus, as I was taught. My version of gymnastics challenges the old norm. I don't look like the gymnastics stars of the decades past, and I stand proud in that knowledge, with every strong, capable fiber of my five-foot tall being."

Jordan Chiles recently represented the UCLA Bruins after a brief break she took for the Paris Olympics. The gymnast led the Bruins to a Championship victory in the Big Ten Regular Season.

