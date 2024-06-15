“The Christian Miller to Paris hype train is picking up steam!” - Fans react as the 18-year-old clocks a 9.95 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals

Christian Miller is continuing his streak of phenomenal performances at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Running in the 100m sprint, the 17-year-old clocked a stunning 9.95, good enough by far to enter him into the finals.

Earlier this year, the American teen sensation sent waves throughout the global track and field world when he clocked a 9.93 in the 100m at the Pure Athletics Elite Invitational in Clemont, Florida. The time was good enough to set a new American U20 record, and gave Miller the world lead at that point.

Now, racing in the distance for the first time since the record-breaking performance in April 2024, Christian Miller is showing his dominance once again. Participating at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals, the 18-year-old clocked only 9.95 seconds to top the charts for his semifinals and set a new Franklin Field record.

Reacting to this performance by the youngster, fans on X (formerly Twitter) were left stunned, with one writing,

“The Christian Miller to Paris hype train is picking up steam!👀”

Another fan joined the question to guess who fast Miller would run in the finals, commenting,

“Yooooo hold up...Christian Miller is the real deal🔥Imagine he goes 9.89 in the final👀,”

Here is how other fans reacted to Miller's 9.95 run at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals:

“Bro WHAT ARE THEY FEEDING THESE CHILDREN?!!! This is actually insane!!!🤯🤯🤯,” one fan wrote.

“HS Kids running 9.96 is just silly,” another added.

“We told yall it was the fastest party on the planet 😮‍💨,” one X user expressed.

“This season is going to be the most historic one yet, I can feel the storm brewing,” yet another fan chimed in.

Christian Miller declares for the 100m at the U.S Olympic Trials

Once Christian Miller is done with his outing at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia, he will be heading to the legendary Hayward Field in Eugene for the 2024 Olympic Trials. The youngster has declared for the 100m, a race which will see quite the packed field.

Miller, the fastest American under 20, is currently 2024’s fourth fastest man on Earth. While his 9.93 was good for the world lead at the beginning of the year, he has since then been overtaken by Oblique Seville, Noah Lyles, and Shainer Reginfo Montoya, who have clocked a 9.82, 9.85, and 9.90 respectively.

Speaking to press after his record-breaking performance at the Franklin Field, the youngster showed enthusiasm for the Trials, saying,

"The energy was great. I came across the line, I heard the crowd before I saw the time. I knew it was going to be something fast. Looking at that clock and knowing I broke that meet record, it felt crowd. I was thinking in my head, 'I'm ready for Trials’.”

To make the team for the Paris Olympics, Christian Miller will have to pick his way through a line-up that will include World Champions Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, amongst many others. With the Trials his a handful of days away, fans will be eager to see if the teen sensation can pull off an upset and book a berth for his debut at the Games.

