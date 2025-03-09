“The future is built by women like you” - Allyson Felix pens an inspiring note for International Women's Day

Allyson Felix is the most decorated track and field athlete of all-time. Recently, the American celebrated International Women's Day, and penned an inspiring note for her fellow women.

Felix first rose to fame when she was just 18 years old, clinching silver in the 200m at the 2004 Athens Olympics. A year later, she stormed to the 200m gold at the Helsinki World Championships, becoming the youngest person to achieve this feat. Over the course of her career, the American would go on to win 11 Olympic and 20 World Championship medals.

On Saturday, March 8, Allyson Felix took to Instagram to celebrate International Women's Day, penning an inspirational note, writing,

“To the go-getters, the disruptors, and the change-makers. To the caregivers, the quiet strength, and those whose impact is felt in ways big and small. To every woman who dares, dreams, nurtures, and leads-your resilience and brilliance shape the world. Keep pushing forward, speaking up, and standing tall-because the future is built by women like you. Happy International Women's Day!”

Allyson Felix highlights women in sports on International Women's Day

Felix speaks on women in sports (Image Source: Getty)

Allyson Felix has been a staunch advocate for women in sports throughout her career in the world of track and field. In October 2024, the former sprinter announced that she was launching Always Alpha, the first-ever sports management firm focused solely on women.

On International Women's Day 2025, Felix highlighted women in sport, saying in a speech at Dolphin’s Nasdaq celebration,

“Women in sport, we have been breaking barriers for a very long time, but oftentimes it is without the same resources, investment, and visibility as our male counterparts. So that's why Always Alpha is such a critical step forward. We are so excited that it is the first sports agency fully focused on women in sport. And we built it because we wanted to make sure that we champion female athletes and they get the representation and the opportunities that they deserve.”

“So today is not just about celebrating progress, it's really about continuing the work. Let's all continue to push for more opportunities, more equity and more spaces where women can lead,” she added.

Allyson Felix retired from the world of track and field in 2022 after clinching a bronze medal in the women's 400m at the Tokyo Olympics. Since calling time on her sprinting career, the American has gone on to explore multiple different adventures, including building her own footwear brand, Saysh.

