"The gender ideology house of cards is crumbling" - Riley Gaines weighs in on Utah State University boycotting match against San Jose State University

Riley Gaines has supported the Utah State University's recent decision to boycott the match against San Jose State University's women's volleyball team. The Utah State University announced their decision to forfeit the match scheduled at the San Jose State University on October 23.

The 24-year-old former NCAA swimmer took to her social media account to express her views on the same. She wrote on her X account [formerly Twitter],

"This kind of unity is what I (and many others who have worked far longer than me) have been pushing for over the past two years. The gender ideology house of cards is crumbling, and it's a glorious sight."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Utah State University has joined the league of institutions like the Boise State University, the University of Wyoming etc., who have boycotted their matches against the San Jose State University.

Gaines had supported this move in a previous tweet, where she had written,

"Utah State University becomes the fourth school to forfeit their match against SJSU due to a man playing on the women's volleyball team. Major kudos to @USUAthletics"

"THIS. IS. THE. WAY."

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the San Jose State University has received immense criticism for their decision to include Blaire Fleming in the women's volleyball team, who is allegedly a transgender person. Their victory against the Fresno State by a margin of 9-0 was questioned for the same reason.

Riley Gaines on the safety of teenage girls

Riley Gaines voices her concerns about the safety of teenage girls [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

The recent controversy about the San Jose State University is not the only thing Riley Gaines is concerned about. The NCAA swimmer turned social activist has voiced her concern about the safety of the teenage girls.

Almost a week ago, the American activist recounted an incident where a middle school girl confronted her school over boys disguising as girls and entering the girls' washroom, and how such incidents went unchecked.

In her post on her X account, Gaines wrote,

"Middle school girl confronts school board about boys in the girls bathroom. It's tragic that we live in a society where 12 yr old girls have to be the adults in the room. 'Those younger kids who probably aren't brave enough to be here, I'm afraid for them'."

Expand Tweet

Gaines has also been fighting a lone campaign against the Title IX changes. According to reports, the US government has proposed some amendments, which would provide additional protection to athletes representing the LGBTQ+ community.

However, according to Gaines, this move will pave way for the further exploitation of women athletes. She has gained support in this direction from some influential people, including the administrations of Idaho and Kentucky, who have refused to accept the changes as proposed by the current administration led by President Joe Biden.

Riley Gaines has been fighting for the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports since 2022, when she first took on Lia Thomas, who was prioritized over her for the fifth place trophy at the NCAA Division I Championships. She gained some success when the World Aquatics barred Thomas and other such athletes from participating in women's swimming events in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback