"The Gym Gods gave us a Gabby Douglas comeback, but they said y’all can’t have it all" - Fans react to Zoe Miller ending her elite gymnastics career

Fans online reacted to American gymnast Zoe Miller ending her elite career owing to health concerns. The 2023 Pan American champion will be competing with the LSU Tigers next season in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships.

Miller had an incredible elite career. She won gold medals in the team and uneven bars at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. Miller was also a part of the gold-winning Team USA at the 2023 Pan American Championships in Medellin, Colombia. She also won two silver medals at the 2022 Pan American Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 18-year-old suffered a shoulder injury days before the Winter Cup 2024, where she was slated to compete. Zoe Miller recently claimed in an Instagram post that she hasn't yet recovered from the injury and was ending her elite career to focus on college preparations.

Fans online wished her a speedy recovery and also congratulated her for a remarkable career. Shades of sadness were in every comment, with one of the fans on X (formerly Twitter) claiming:

"The Gym Gods gave us a Gabby Douglas comeback—but they said y’all can’t have it all so they also gave us a Zoe elite retirement and an Ondine injury."

"This is sad news indeed but I'm sure you are just beginning to find the real purpose in your life. Can't wait to see you in LSUs lineup in the coming years. You will shine just as brightly. Health and well being comes first. You are awesome," another fan wrote.

"Will greatly miss at Trials but really looking forward to see her healthy and happy in #NCAAWGym next season!" a user commented.

Several other fans also showed excitement as Zoe Miller headlines the star-studded lineup of the LSU Tigers next year.

"Loved watching your elite career and can’t wait to watch you thrive at @LSUgym! We’re seauxxxx lucky to have you @zoeliana_ ! 🐯💜," a fan expressed.

"I DID NOT MEAN TO MANIFEST THIS" another fan wrote.

"Best of luck in the future Zoe. I hope NCAA is everything and more for you." a user commented.

Zoe Miller helped Simone Biles with her comeback in 2023

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Gymnastics - Day 4

Zoe Miller trains at the same venue where Simone Biles has been honing her skills over the years. When Biles returned to training at the WCC for competitive gymnastics in 2023, Miller was there to help her in whatever capacity she could.

In an interview with International Gymnast Media earlier this year, Miller claimed that Simone Biles was unsure of herself on coming back to WCC for training. But the environment at the training center, along with some help from Miller and other gymnasts, helped Biles make it to the World Championships.

"She wasn’t sure she was going to come back. She was really unsure of herself when she first came back, but I think the environment (at WCC) and the distractions we brought to her really helped her and kept her grounded. I think we’ve helped a lot in her comeback," Miller said.

Zoe Miller also claimed that Biles and Jordan Chiles helped her during the 2021 US Olympic Trials.