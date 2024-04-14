 "The journey doesn't stop here"- Tara Davis-Woodhall shares saddening health update as the outdoor season picks up pace

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared some concerning issues regarding her health on social media. She has shared detailed insight into how she is going to go through a tough time.

With the commencement of the outdoor season, the track and field world is eagerly waiting for stellar performances and terrific wins. Tara Davis-Woodhall, the reigning world indoor long jump champion, is also one of the athletes for whom the enthusiasts eagerly wait. She started her indoor season in full action, however, things seem a bit different for the long jump champion as the outdoor season takes shape.

She shared a story revealing her current situation. Tara Davis-Woodhall revealed that she is currently in Austin going through some check-ups. Along with a slight injury in her Achilles, she has also developed an allergic reaction to an ingredient inculcated in her protein drink.

"In Austin seeing my doc. About to be so real rn. so this past week has been so tough. Developed a slight injury in my Achiless on top of had a severe allergic reaction to some ingredients in a protein drink I was consuming," she wrote in her story.

With this, Tara Davis-Woodhall revealed the side effects of the allergic reaction as well. However, she admitted she is feeling better and her journey will not stop here.

"The allergic reaction caused some of my muscles to "fuse" how??? idk I don't like to question things. But I'm seeing doc and things are already feeling better. Love you guys so much. Journey doesn't stop here," she said.

She also shared an update where she was seen in a hyperbaric chamber. Tara revealed that she reached there after going through some treatments.

"I did a bunch of treatment and ended with the hyperbaric chamber. Most fanciest hyperbaric chamber everrr," she said.

Tara Davis-Woodhall overcame depression and injuries

Tara Davis-Woodhall is one of the most powerful names in the track and field community. She has overcome multiple adversities in life and has made herself stand strong as a human being and an athlete. The reigning champion faced several trials and tribulations while she was at the University of Georgia.

After having successful years at Agoura High School, Davis-Woodhall faced a series of rough times in college. She met several injuries, was trolled on social media, and was also considered a failure. Not only this, but even her coach doubted her.

After facing several backdowns and being completely broken, both emotionally and physically, Davis-Woodhall bounced back stronger by scoring 6.93 meters which was a new collegiate indoor record. She let out a loud scream after nabbing this terrific win.

"It was definitely just more than the 22-9 jump. It was me being injured. It was me reading comments that I was a failure or people wished I'd failed. It was being blocked from competing by my old university. It was everything combined. When I screamed I just let out this intense roar of I'm finally back," Tara Davis-Woodhall expressed."

