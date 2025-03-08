“The kids were so cute” - Alica Schmidt makes her feelings known as she visits a school and becomes an inspiration for the upcoming generation

Alica Schmidt recently visited a school to sign some autographs for children and be an inspiration for the next generation. The German Olympian fans a glimpse of her outing while showing her love for the children.

Schmidt became famous in 2017 after an Australian Magazine labeled her ‘the world’s sexiest athlete’. Since then, the runner has enjoyed a large social media following and regularly shares updates about her day-to-day life.

On Saturday, March 8, Alica Schmidt took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her outing to a school. The German shared that she was there for an interview and to sign some autographs, and gushed over the kids, writing:

“I went to a school today for an interview and some autographs. The kids were so cute and so interested in sports.”

Via Alica Schmidt's Instagram (@alicasmd)

Schmidt won silver in the 400m at the German Indoor Athletics Championships and qualified for the Tokyo Games and the Paris Olympics in the relay events.

Alica Schmidt reflects on her indoor season

Schmidt at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

In early 2025, Alica Schmidt, best known as a 400m runner, announced that she was transitioning to the 800m distance for the new season. Schmidt came in fourth in the 800m finals during the German Indoor nationals and was unhappy with the result.

In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Schmidt expressed her frustrations with the race, saying (at 14:17):

“I have to say I am a bit annoyed about the race. It was of course totally different from what I would have expected or wanted the race to be. I'm just happy that I made it out healthy and I didn't get injured. It was my fourth race over the 800 so of course I just have to gain experience as I said.”

She added that despite the disappointing result, she was happy with her decision to compete in the indoor season, as it would help with her outdoor races.

“I'm really happy that I made the decision to run indoors, because it helped me so so much for outdoors. I also knew that of course that the indoor season is going to be really tough for me. I knew that it's going to be tough for me, so it was good that I made these experiences.Of course I'm a little bit mad at the moment because I knew I had so much more in the tank today, but it is what it is. Now the season is over, and I'm going to go on vacation,” she added.

Outside of her fourth-place finish in the 800m finals at the German Indoor Championships, Alica Schmidt competed in the 4x200m relay, taking home the silver medal alongside her teammates.

