"The sweetest"- Stephen Nedoroscik's dancer partner Rylee Arnold makes feelings known for boyfriend Walker Lyons' cute gesture amid DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, shared a video on her social media with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, voicing-over her vlog. Arnold is currently traveling with the DWTS family for its live show.

In the video, Arnold showcased her activities while in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was seen carrying her bag, unpacking it, eating some salad, taking a shower, and getting ready. Nedoroscik, Arnold along with their DWTS companions, visited Target. The video also included a video call with Arnold's boyfriend, and some backstage fun at DWTS live show.

Rylee Arnold took to Instagram on February 26, 2025, and shared a video with the caption:

"He’s actually the sweetest 🥹❤️‍🔥"

In addition, she added an in-video caption:

"My boyfriend voices over my day before a show!!"

Stephen Nedoroscik, following his medal-winning performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics, joined the Dancing with the Stars show in its 33rd season. He partnered with Rylee Arnold. The duo placed fourth in the season following the conclusion of the show in November 2024. Soon after, they joined the DWTS Live show in January 2025.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dancer partner, Rylee Arnold reflects on her first date with her boyfriend, Walker Lyons

Rylee Arnold at the 2024 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Inside - Source: Getty

In December 2024, Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold shared how she met her boyfriend, Walker Lyons. The two crossed paths in October 2024. Frustrated with traffic one day, Arnold decided to take a cab, where the driver brought up Lyons and suggested she follow him on social media.

As Arnold was caught up in her busy schedule, she forgot to do so. However, fate intervened when her cousin sent a video of the football player to their family WhatsApp group. This prompted Arnold to reach out to Lyons.

Soon, the couple took their relationship to the next level. Arnold, reflecting on their first date, said:

“He was so easy to talk to. We have so many similarities, which was so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and has just all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out.” (people.com)

Lyons is frequently spotted supporting Arnold during her DWTS live show tour.

At the tour, Stephen Nedoroscik is currently co-hosting the DWTS live show. The show features top-tier dancers, including Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Ezra Sosa, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, and Danilla Karagach. DWTS's upcoming show is scheduled on February 27 at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

