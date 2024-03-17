The Ten 2024 Results: Nike athletes Simon Sundstrom and Grant Fisher triumph

The Ten California Championships 2024 was held on Saturday, March 16. The event is being held at the JSerra Catholic High School. The competition, which started three years ago, has gained huge recognition quickly. Besides, it is also home to a dozen national records.

The 2024 edition of The Ten California championships concluded with seven events- Men's 10000m run, Women's 10000m run, Men's 10000 run road to track, Women's 10000 run road to track, Men's 1500 run, Women's 1500m run and Men's 10000m run road to athletics.

In the 10000m men's event of The Ten California Championships, Grant Fisher from the Nike team clinched the first position as he registered a run time of 26:52.04. Northern Arizona University's Nico Young clinched the second position after he finished at 26:52.72. Andreas Almgren ensured another top-three finish for Nike as he finished a whisker behind Young.

Tsigie Gebreselama, an athlete representing On Running ensured a top-spot finish in the women's 10000 event of The Ten Championships with a run time of 29:48.34. Weini Kelati (Under Armour Dark Sky Distance) and Lauren Ryan (Under Armour Baltimore Distance) clinched the second and third positions with 30:33.82 and 30:35.66 respectively.

Drew Hunter from the Adidas team registered first place in the Men's 10000m Road to Track event with 27:38.87. India's Gulveer Singh (ADP) created history in the event after he finished in the second position with a runtime of 27:41.81.

Amanda Vestri (ZAP Endurance) and Maggie Montoya (Salomon) clinched the top spots in the Women's 10000m Road to Track event of The Ten Championships with 31:54.22 and 32:05.22 respectively. Ms Seema from India finished third with a timing of 32:07.67.

Kieran Tuntivate and Thomas Ratcliffe ensured top two finishes for the Nike Bowerman Track Club in the Men's 1500m run. Sadie Engelhardt (unattached) finished at the top in the Women's 1500m run.

Results for 2024 The Ten California

Men's 10000m run:

1. Grant Fisher Nike- 26:52.04

2. Nico Young Northern Arizona University-26:52.72

3. Andreas Almgren Nike- 26;52.87

4. Mohammed Ahmed Nike Bowerman Track Club- 26:53.84

5. Habtom Samuel University of New Mexico- 26:53.84

Women's 10000m run:

1.Tsigie Gebreselama On Running- 29:48.34

2. Weini Kelati Under Armour Dark Sky Distance- 30:33.82

3. Lauren Ryan Under Armour Baltimore Distance- 30:35.66

4. Megan Keith New Balance- 30:36.84

5. Rachel Smith Hoka- 31:04.02

Men's 10000m Road to Track:

1. Drew Hunter Adidas 27:38.87

2. Gulveer Singh ADP- 27:41.81

3. Aaron Bienenfeld Nike- 27:42.83

4. Simon Bedard Hoka- 27:49.24

5. Peter Lynch Kilkenny City Harriers- 27:49.30

Women's 10000m Road to Track:

1. Amanda Vestri ZAP Endurance- 31:54.22

2. Maggie Montoya Salomon- 32:05.22

3. Ms Seema India- 32:07.67

4. Sanjivani Jadhav India- 32:21.76

5. Jessica Gockley-Day Unattached- 32:38.57

Men's 1500m Run:

1. Kieran Tuntivate Nike Bowerman Track Club- 3:37.58

2. Thomas Ratcliffe Nike Bowerman Track Club- 3:37.87

3. Henry Mcluckie Adidas 3:38.64

4. Sam Parsons Adidas- 3:38.65

5. Matthew Centrowitz Nike- 3:38.88

Women's 1500m run:

1.Sadie Engelhardt Unattached- 4:09.70

2. Lauren Gregory Nike- 4:10.03

3. Jenn Randall Tracksmith- 4:11.49

4. Grace Barnett Asics- 4:12.56

5. Carina Viljoen Asics Mammoth Track Club- 4:14.55

Men's 10000m Railroad Athletics:

1. Simon Sundstrom Nike- 28:11.16

2. Christian Ricketts Roota Running Project- 28:17.78

3. Jeremy Coughler London Western Track and Field- 28:28.30

4. Ryan Kutch CPTC Tracksmith- 28:36.93

5. Thomas Fafard Canada- 28:39.29