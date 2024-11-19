"The Tide is turning"- Riley Gaines reacts as Utah State University files petition to intervene in lawsuit against the participation of Blaire Fleming

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the Utah State University's petition against the participation of San Jose State University player Blaire Fleming, who is reportedly transgender. The 24-year-old NCAA swimmer-turned-social activist took to her X handle to express her thoughts.

Utah State University has filed a petition to intervene in the lawsuit against Fleming's participation in the Mountain West Conference league. This means that Utah State University would be officially suing the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference for forcing transgenders into the women's sports.

Gaines expressed her enthusiasm on this decision as she posted,

"Utah State University has filed a petition to intervene in the lawsuit against @MountainWest for allowing a man to compete on a women’s collegiate volleyball team. This is the first university to stand up in defense of women’s sports. THE TIDE IS TURNING"

Riley Gaines has been supportive of the boycott of San Jose State University's women's volleyball team for their decision to continue with Blaire Fleming. She also came out in support of Fleming's teammate Brooke Slusser, and the assistant coach Melissa Batie-Smoose, who had spoken out against Fleming's participation and had to face consequences for the same.

Riley Gaines reacts to Boise State University's boycott against San Jose State University

Riley Gaines reacts to Boise State University boycotting their match against the San Jose State University for the second time [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines had also reacted to Boise State University boycotting their match against the San Jose State University's women's volleyball team not once, but twice. Boise State University is only the second institution apart from the University of Wyoming to have taken this decision.

Gaines posted on her X handle [formerly Twitter],

"This week, Boise State University announced they will forfeit a second match against SJSU. Last night, they played University of Nevada who also forfeited a match against SJSU. The stadium was filled with BOYcott shirts. This is the way. Enough is enough!"

Boise State University is one of the five educational institutions participating in the Mountain West Conference League, that have boycotted their matches against the women's volleyball team from San Jose State University. University of Wyoming, University of Nevada, Southern Utah University, and Utah State University have forfeited their matches against the San Jose State Spartans.

Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the deliberate inclusion of transgenders in women's sports since 2022. Gaines first gained prominence for her fight against the participation of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA Championships. Her efforts were partially successful when in June 2022, World Aquatics announced a ban on the participation of transgender swimmers in elite women's events. Thomas filed an appeal against the same but eventually lost.

