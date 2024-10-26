"The WNBA is so unserious" - Riley Gaines reacts as the Seattle Storm officially endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for the Presidential elections

Riley Gaines has come out against WNBA side Seattle Storm The swimmer-turned-social activist took to her X account to express on the team's open endorsement for Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Seattle Storm expressed support for Harris and her running mate on their official X handle [formerly Twitter]. Gaines reacted to the same by writing on her X account,

"The WNBA is so unserious. I've never seen an organization so committed to its own self-destruction"

Only a couple of days ago, Gaines had backed the petition filed by more than 200 women golfers against LPGA's decision to allow transgender players in women's golf. She spoke in her conversation with Fox News,

"Let's reiterate what the LPGA stands for. The Ladies Professional Golf Association, and it really is remarkable how little regard they have for the L in their name," she said.

Riley Gaines was a former NCAA level swimmer who represented the University of Kentucky at the NCAA Championships. She came into limelight when she launched a campaign against the support extended to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the NCAA Championships, and succeeded in preventing her participation at the Paris Olympics.

Since then, the 24-year-old social activist has been persistently campaigning against any attempt to include transgender individuals into women's sports. Gaines is also campaigning against the Title IX changes, which reportedly make things worse for women in the women's sports.

Riley Gaines and her campaign against Kamala Harris' gender politics

Riley Gaines on Kamala Harris' double standards on gender politics [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines has been unequivocal in her campaign against Kamala Harris, as well as her support for the Republican candidate, Donald Trump. The 24-year-old social activist has criticized Harris on her alleged double standards over gender equality.

Recently, when Harris tried to accuse Trump of being a dictator, Gaines reacted by posting on her X account,

"When in doubt, just accuse Trump of the very things you’ve been doing for the past four years"

During the Paris Olympics, Gaines had appealed to the masses to vote out Harris from power. In her words,

"Crickets from Kamala, crickets from the women at ‘The View.’ And if I could implore you, a vote for Kamala is a vote against your daughter's future."

Apart from the above, Gaines has been campaigning against the San Jose State University's state volleyball team over their decision to continue with Blaire Fleming, who is reportedly a transgender. She has supported all those teams who have forfeited their match against SJSU.

Riley Gaines has been campaigning against the Title IX changes proposed by the US administration, which aims to provide additional security to transgender players against any kind of exploitation.

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been extremely supportive of this move, while Gaines has criticized the amendments, accusing it of endangering the women's sports altogether.

