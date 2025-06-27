"The only woman nominated for this award"- Simone Biles gets emotional after major nomination alongside Stephen Curry

Simone Biles was recently overwhelmed after earning a nomination for the 2025 ESPY Award. She earned two nominations, one alongside Stephen Curry. The American gymnast and basketball player were nominated for the best championship performance.

Biles received a nomination for the prestigious award for her incredible run at the 2024 Paris Games. She dominated the all-around event at the Paris Olympics by collecting 59.131 points, surpassing Rebeca Andrade and Suni Lee, who posted 57.932 and 56.465, respectively. Curry was nominated for the award for his contribution to Team USA's fifth Olympic basketball title at the French capital.

The two athletes are joined by Freddie Freeman and Rory McIlroy, making Biles the only woman in the 2025 ESPY Best Championship Performance Award list. After receiving the honor, Biles expressed her joy on her Instagram stories, writing:

"& the only woman nominated for this award," Biles added. "Representing for all the gallsss okaaayyyy. Grateful and Blessed."

"Kisses pookies," Biles added, expressing her admiration for fans.

Biles also received a nomination for Best Athlete in Women's Sports. She shared the news on social media while reacting with multiple teary-eyed emojis.

The winners of the awards will be declared on Wednesday, July 16, during a ceremony held at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

"Most prestigious, athletic achievement" - Simone Biles opens up on winning the 2025 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles attends Netflix's FYSEE "Simone Biles Rising" ATAS Official at Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California (Photo via Getty)

Simone Biles received the 2025 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award on April 21, for her victorious run at the Paris Games, where she clinched three gold and one silver medal. The Paris Games marked Biles' third Olympic appearance. She shared her elation after winning the award.

"Coming out here and winning a Laureus Award, I feel like is the most prestigious, athletic achievement that you can win. So it's really exciting it puts gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year, so hopefully we can keep doing that," Biles said. "I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then, and I share their belief that sport has the power to change the world." (via olympics.com)

Simone Biles won the award for the fourth time, having previously earned the same in 2017, 2019, and 2021. She also won the Comeback of the Year award at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

