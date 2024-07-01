"The woman is visibly jogging" ; "See you in Paris!" - Fans react to Shericka Jackson winning the 200m finals at the Jamaican Olympic Trials

Shericka Jackson booked her 200m seat on the Paris Olympics roster after cruising past her rivals in 22.39s to finish on top at the Jamaica Olympic Trials 200m finals. Her monumental win left her fans split, some now awaiting her arrival in Paris and others feeling that Jackson didn't make an effort with all of her resources.

Jackson, the five-time Olympic medalist, will make her third Olympic appearance at the Paris Games. She is the second-fastest woman in the 200m and the fifth-fastest in the 100m on the all-time list. Jackson started her career with 400m and switched to 200m, which culminated in her 2023 World title and 2023 Diamond League title wins.

At the Jamaican Championships, Shericka Jackson clocked 10.84s at the Jamaican National Championships 100m finals, thereby punching her ticket to Paris.

Soon after, she raced the 200m to finish in 22.89s, securing her second Paris Olympic berth. An fan on X (formerly twitter) shared a video of Jackson's run, adding:

"Shericka Jackson had to dig deep to take the womens 200m in 22.29 to claim the sprint double."

In response, fans were left divided as some praised Shericka Jackson's effort while others didn't.

One fan looked forward to watching to the 28-year-old compete in Paris.

"Shericka did what was necessary to qualify for the Olympics! Hear Endeth tonight’s reading! See you in Paris!

Another fan demanded fact-checks on the claim 'digging deep', as Jackson was 'visibly jogging'.

"This need community notes. That woman is visibly jogging"

Another fan chimed in and wished for the Olympian to unleash her maximum ability at the Paris Olympics.

"I hope Shericka is able to get back to form. These 200s this year are looking tougher and tougher for her."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Where did Shericka Jackson have to dig deep? There was no one in the race to test the speed of Shericka Jackson, a fan tweeted.

"I know she got a sub 22 in there the way she finished," tweeted a fan.

"Mind you she didn’t dig much less deep," a fan commented.

Shericka Jackson shared her Paris Olympic mindset

Prefontaine Classic: Day 1 - Diamond League 2023

Jackson broke her own National record with her 200m effort at the 2023 World Championships. Her time of 21.41s lowered her previous national record time of 21.45s. She was just 0.07s shy of Florence Griffith Joyner's world record time of 21.34s.

Despite being so close to the record time, the five-time Olympic medalist doesn't want to rush it. She wishes to take it slow and follow the guidelines of her coach.

"Yes, the world record is on our minds but it's not something we are going to dwell on Instagram every race… Once I’m healthy and once I'm in peak form, anything is possible. I am the athlete and my coach will prepare me for the right time," she said in an interview with CITIUS Mag.

The three-time Olympian will look to win both the 100m and 200m titles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

