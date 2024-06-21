"The work's not done yet"- Ryan Murphy after becoming the first swimmer to win 100m and 200m backstroke at 3 consecutive Olympic Swimming Trials

American competitive swimmer Ryan Murphy reacted after becoming the first swimmer to win the 100m and 200m backstroke events at three consecutive U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials. He accomplished this feat after achieving the backstroke double at the 2024 USA Swimming Olympic Trials at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

With this, Murphy will now be heading to his third Summer Games, having represented the nation at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After winning the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the trials, he took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share his emotions, stating:

"Honored to be representing @TeamUSA in 100m & 200m back for the third Olympics in a row."

He thanked the backstroke swimmers for pushing him during his 100m and 200m event and mentioned how the goal is yet to be accomplished, adding:

"To all the backstrokers that came before me, thanks for the inspiration. The work’s not done yet."

Murphy's next target will be to increase his Olympic medal count, having previously acquired 4 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal each at the Summer Games.

On June 17, Ryan Murphy featured in the men's 100m backstroke finals where he swam a sensational time of 52.22s to finish ahead of the seven-time World Championships gold medalist Hunter Armstrong who clocked a 52.72s.

In his second finals at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials, he went on to assert his dominance in the men's 200m backstroke by winning the event in a time of 1:54.33. With this, Murphy secured his place in both 100m and 200m backstroke events in the USA's squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ryan Murphy's performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Ryan Murphy after the Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ryan Murphy addedmore medals to his already existing medal tally from Rio by winning three medals, including a gold, silver, and bronze each at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He won his solitary gold in Tokyo being a member of the 4x100m medley relay team (consisting of Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple as the other members) which clocked a world record time of 3:26.78 to become the Olympic champions.

In addition, he bagged the silver and bronze medals in the 200m and 100m backstroke events. At the 2016 Rio Games, Ryan Murphy had collected three gold medals in the 100m, and 200m backstroke, and was a crucial member of the 4x100m medley relay event.