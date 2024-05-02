"Their bravery should be rewarded"-Riley Gaines backs providing financial assistance to female athletes for refusing to compete against trans athletes

Riley Gaines recently backed the idea of providing financial assistance to young female athletes who refrain from competing against transgender athletes in sports.

Emmy Salerno, a middle school girl, along with her four teammates, refused to compete against a transgender athlete at a throwing event in West Virginia. The young girl, leading her team members further, went on to join hands with Riley Gaines and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey while he signed "The Stand with Woman Commitment."

According to reports, the five young girls were also banned, from competing in the upcoming competitions, by their coach. Shedding light on the incident, author Ashley St. Clair enquired about the availability of any college funds to provide financial assistance for the young female athletes and tagged Riley Gaines.

Gaines, who has been relentlessly advocating for the safety of women in sports, stated the commitment to reimburse the prize money to female athletes for forfeiting competitions involving transgender athletes.

"It should be an ongoing fund," Gaines wrote. "The risks people (esp young girls) face for speaking out is real. Their bravery should be rewarded."

"We've already pledged to reimburse the prize money women lose out on for conceding competitions, but this needs to be further incentivized," the former NCAA swimmer added.

In March 2024, Gaines presented the prize money to a pool player, Kim'O Brien, who stepped down from competing against a transgender athlete at a European pool tournament.

"I am happily paying her the prize money she lost out on. Stop playing their game. More of this," Gaines wrote and shared a video the incident.

Riley Gaines files a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration after the new updates in Title IX

Riley Gaines sued President Joe Biden's administration following Title IX revisions.

Riley Gaines sued President Joe Biden's administration following the upends in the policies of Title IX which forbids sex-based discrimination against students in any educational institutions that are eligible to receive funds under the federal government.

According to recent updates, the policy allows transgender athletes and students to use the restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identities.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer, who has consistently voiced her opposition to the notion of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform fans about her decision and wrote,

"We're suing the Biden Administration's Dept of Education This is how we win. Let's gooooo."

Gaines was accompanied by other college and female athletes too.