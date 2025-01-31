“Their legacy lives on”- Heartbroken Gabby Douglas pens emotional note as she mourns the the loss of US skaters involved in tragic plane crash

Gabby Douglas expressed her sorrow about the tragic plane crash that killed multiple young US skaters and penned an emotional note for the victims. The American gymnast expressed how their performances stemmed from dedication and will be an inspiration to the upcoming generations.

On Wednesday (January 29), an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the frigid waters of the Potomac River. The incident resulted in multiple casualties, and 14 of the victims were a part of the US Skating community, heading back home from a national development camp for promising young skaters following the U.S. Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

The tragedy left many heartbroken, and Gabby Douglas took time to mourn over the loss of life. Taking to her Instagram story, the gymnast wrote,

Trending

“As an Olympian, my heart breaks for the skaters, their parents and coaches who have left us far too soon. Their grace on the ice, their love and passion and the dreams they shared with the world will never be forgotten. They brought joy to many, inspiring us all with their dedication, courage, and beauty. Their legacy lives on in every graceful spin and every breathtaking leap. May they rest in peace.”

Gabby Douglas raises awareness about blood cancer

Douglas at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Gabby Douglas is one of the most well-known American gymnasts, and she often uses her platform to raise awareness about issues close to her heart. Recently, the Olympic champion partnered with the NMDP to encourage fans to join the organization’s registry to check if they had blood stem cells that could help people struggling with blood cancer and other diseases. Taking to Instagram, she wrote,

“You could be the match that saves a life. 1-year-old Braelyn and 4-year-old Zion are both fighting blood cancer and sickle cell disease, and they're searching for a donor to give them a second chance. It only takes a simple cheek swab to join the NMDP Registry and give them hope.”

Gabby Douglas first rose to fame in 2011, when she won gold at the World Championships alongside Team USA. A year later, the gymnast clinched the all-around title at the London Olympics, becoming the first African-American woman to do so. At the same Games, she also helped the USA win gold in the team event, a feat she would go on to repeat four years later.

In 2024, Douglas returned to competing after an eight-year hiatus from the sport, with the target of making it to the Paris Olympics. However, she was unable to qualify for the US Olympic Trials.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback