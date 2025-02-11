"Then you’re in the wrong place" - When Simone Biles reflected on stern words by Martha Karolyi during a developmental camp

Simone Biles once reflected on the stern words and rigorous training regime associated with Martha Karolyi during a developmental camp at the Karolyi Ranch. Biles started training under the well-known coach after inviting her to train at the Karolyi Ranch in New Waverly, Texas when she was 13.

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles reflected on the intense training environment at the Ranch designed to help gymnasts improve their skills. Recalling the demanding training session with long hours at the gym, Biles highlighted the difference between the Karolyi Ranch and her previous gym.

She further mentioned that although she did not have direct conversations with Martha Karolyi, the coach would gather the gymnasts at the end of the session and deliver a stern pep talk in her distinctive accent, emphasizing high expectations and intense focus for achieving excellence.

"Developmental camp at the Karolyi Ranch is all about raising your game," Biles wrote. "Martha would walk around from station to station, observing everything and making comments to our coaches. I don’t remember actually speaking to Martha at that first camp, although sometimes at the end of practice she’d line us up—always in height order—and give us little pep talks in her thick Eastern European accent.

Biles added:

“We strive for perfection here,” she told us. “If that’s not your goal, then you’re in the wrong place. First-timers at the ranch are always a little intimidated by Martha. She’s very no-nonsense, and she wants results fast."

Simone Biles bagged five medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics under Martha Karolyi's guidance

Simone Biles bagged five medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics were she made her debut. The legendary gymnast collected four gold medals in all-around, team, vault, and floor exercise events.

Defeating her fellow teammate Aly Raisman, Biles dominated the individual all-around and floor events. She was also a part of Final Five, the American gymnastic squad for the 2016 Olympics, which included Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Gabby Douglass. The team was named Final Five, marking the final team formed and guided by Martha Karolyi for the Olympic Games.

They bagged the gold medal after defeating their fierce rivals, the Russian and Chinese squads. Biles went on to bag a silver medal in the balance beam event.

