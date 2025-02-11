"There are no coincidences" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts as Masai Russell wins in 7.76s at Milrose Games

Serena Williams’ husband and Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian reacted as Masai Russell won her 60m hurdles race at the Milrose Games in 7.76s. Last year, the Olympic champion competed at the Ohanian-founded Athlos NYC, which was initially named Seven Seven Six Invitational.

Russell kicked off her 2025 campaign at the Texas Tech Corky Classic last month, winning her 60m dash and 60m hurdles races. She recorded her first career professional win at last week’s New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old was eager to return to Milrose Games for the first time since her high school career and clocked a blistering 7.76s for the win.

Ohanian’s Athlos NYC congratulated Russell on Monday for the victory in an X post and highlighted the similarity between the Olympic champion’s winning time and the league’s former name.

"7.76?! Huge congrats to our trailblazer @masai_russell for winning the 60m Hurdles at @millrosegames! Funny how ATHLOS was once the 776 Invitational… almost like we were meant to be," it wrote

Ohanian agreed, and wrote:

"There are no coincidences. Keep going @masai_russell"

The Reddit co-founder lent extensive support to female American track athletes during the 2024 season as he continues to help grow the sport and, of course, his women's only track league.

“It's how it should be” - Masai Russell not surprised by her dominant start to 2025 season

Masai Russell has been at his relentless best since the start of the 2025 season, and while it's still early, she has managed to comfortably win each of her four races. Speaking with reporters after her 7.76 performance at the Milrose Games, the 24-year-old said she wasn't surprised by her dominance and had worked hard enough to reach the mentioned level.

"It just felt like as it should be. Like, that's the best way that I could put it you know. I've just been working so hard. This is the hardest I’ve ever worked, so to finally see the dominance, and me just stepping into who I know I am consistently so yeah, I’m just happy with it. It’s how it should be,” Masai Russell said

Russell failed to make the 60m hurdles podium at last year's World Indoor Championships, and would now be eager to win her first medal at this year's edition. The former Kentucky Wildcat would also be looking to defend her 100m hurdles title at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships.

