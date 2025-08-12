“There is a reason Nick Saban is the best” - Amidst controversy with USA Swimming, Michael Phelps reveals learning lesson from former football coach

Michael Phelps has been embroiled in a controversy with USA Swimming as of late, as he calls for better management on part of the organisation. In the midst of this, the American recently highlighted Nick Saban’s greatness and revealed what lessons he learnt from the football coach.

Phelps and USA Swimming’s controversy began during the 2025 World Championships, when the swimmer was seemingly disappointed at Team USA's results in Singapore. Since then, the former Olympic champion has pushed for the organisation to make major changes, while alleging that they treated him like ‘a piece of meat’ during his career.

Now, amidst this controversy, Michael Phelps recently praised football coach Nick Saban. He shared a video of Saban on his Instagram story and wrote,

“There is a reason Saban is the best. Honoured of the time and what I learned while hanging w him and the team.’

In the video, Saban is talking about a key lesson to success, saying,

“Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people. So if everybody doesn't buy into the same principles and values as the organisation, and the same high standard, you're never going to be successful. Just like our spring practice right now. My goal with spring practice is to get the right guys on the bus, get them on the right seat and get the wrong guys off the bus. So one of these days, you're going to be working in an organization and somebody is going to try and go that to you. So which one of those people do you want to be?”

Nick Saban is widely regarded to be one of the best football coaches of all-time. The 73-year-old worked with the University of Alabama between 2007 and 2023, leading the team to six national championships in this period.

Michael Phelps finds support from Rowdy Gains in war against USA Swimming

Phelps at the United States vs Australia - 2025 SheBelieves Cup (Image Source: Getty)

During the 2025 World Aquatic Championships, Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte shared a meme which showcased the ‘grave’ of USA Swimming. Since then, Phelps has been at the centre of many discussions about the organisation, with many fans applauding him for speaking out, while some fans criticised his approach to the problem.

Most recently, Phelps found support in former swimmer Rowdy Gaines, who put out a lengthy statement showing his support for his fellow Olympic champion while lashing out at USA Swimming.

Both Michael Phelps and Rowdy Gaines led incredibly successful careers. Phelps’ time in the pool saw him win 28 Olympic medals, becoming the most decorated Olympian of all-time. Meanwhile, Gaines' career saw him clinch three Olympic and five World Championships gold medals.

