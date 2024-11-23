"There is no reason to use it" - Carl Lewis slams Elon Musk as he announces decision to leave X

American track and field legend Carl Lewis announced his decision to depart from the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X. This comes just a few days after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US Presidential elections following which Musk got a role in the efficiency department of Trump's government.

Owing to this close relationship between the business tycoon and Trump and the growing hatred in the platform, numerous social media users have expressed their decision to boycott this platform and Lewis is one of the most prominent figures to join this list. He has been on the platform since 2009 and has made over 50K followers.

Lewis took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce this decision, stating that he would leave the platform by the end of this month. He also stated that Elon Musk, owner of the platform doesn't carry any emotions for his interests or ethos.

He wrote:

"I've made the decision to leave X at the end of November. You can follow me at @Carl_lewis_official on Instagram or @carl-lewis on Bluesky. It is clear that this site and it's owner have no interest in my shared humanity so there is no reason to use it. See you there."

Unlike Elon Musk, who is a close ally of the Republicans, Carl Lewis is politically inclined toward the Democratic Party and also planned to bid for the New Jersey Senate from the party in 2011. However, the nine-time Olympic gold medalist was barred from the procedure by the election authorities because his residency tenure in the state was less than four years.

Moreover, Lewis has also expressed his dislike for Donald Trump in the past. In 2019, the 63-year-old termed the politician as racist.

Carl Lewis reacts to former US President's aide's decision to withdraw from Elon Musk-owned platform

Carl Lewis after winning the 4x100m relay team gold at the 1992 Summer Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Carl Lewis recently reacted to the American producer Keith Boykin's decision to leave X following the US Presidential Elections. Boykin was also an aide to the former Democratic Party president Bill Clinton.

In a tweet, Boykin opened up about this decision and also thanked his fans for the debates and discussions on the platform. He also mentioned the other platforms where his fans can get his updates, such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Lewis reacted to the post stating that he is going to follow suit shortly. He wrote:

"Congratulations, I am following soon."

Besides the film producer role, Boykin has also written several books such as "Beyond the Down Low" and "Why Does Everything Have To Be About Race."

