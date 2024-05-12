"They seemed relaxed, they seem more poised" - Justin Gatlin deems team Jamaica's absence at high level gainful for Team USA 

Justin Gatlin recently showed confidence in Team USA achieving triumphs at a high level, observing the absence of Jamaican squads. The 4x100m USA relay team showed their prospects at the 2024 World Athletics Relays.

USA's 4x100m relay team, that had Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, and Noah Lyles, dominated the lineup in Nassau, Bahamas, registering a striking time of 37.40 seconds to leave behind the Canadian and Italian (later disqualified) squads. The Jamaican squad found themselves in the unexpected seventh place after recording a time of 38.88 seconds.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the American squad consisting of Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley and Brandon Carnes, topped the event with a time of 37.38 seconds, while the Jamaican squad, including Oblique Seville, Ryiem Forde, Rohan Watson and Ackeem Blake had to settle in the third place, clocking 37.76 seconds.

Reflecting on the recent Jamaican squad's performances below their usual standards, Gatlin concluded that Team USA would easily cruise to victory.

"The absence of team Jamaica at a high level you know, we are so used to seeing team Jamaica battling us down the backstretch, running from stride for stride on the home stretch. It gave us a sense of urgency but in a bad way," Gatlin said.

"As Team USA, like, I think we rushed through our phases, rushed through our own zones. I think we had anxiety of passing the stick off and getting it off correctly. And now last night, efficiency of the passes, it's not any really thing, really change. I feel like I'm not behind the scenes with Coach Marsh they seemed relaxed, they seem more poised," he added.

Expand Tweet

The Jamaican squad dominated the 4x100m relay event at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics.

"It seemed like they just was focused on the lane and nothing else" - Justin Gatlin praises Team USA 4x100m relay performance at the 2024 World Athletics Relays

Justin Gatlin praised the American squad after they secured a spot for the 4x100m event at the Paris Olympics courtesy of their impressive performance at the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas.

Courtney Lindsey registered a remarkable lead by running the first leg with a time of 10.42 seconds.

Bednarek cruised through the lineup in the second leg after a smooth baton change and registered the fastest second leg of the finals, clocking 8.95 seconds. Kyree King and Noah Lyles retained the stunning lead, guiding the team to the top position on the podium.

In the same interview with Tidal League, Justin Gatlin lauded the team's effort and performance, showing confidence in their record-breaking ability.

"They know exactly what their job was," Justin Gatlin said. "It seemed like they just was focused on the lane and nothing else. And that was a very rare thing to see because team USA really doesn't do that. And now, in this era, they have an opportunity to really go out there and break a record, a big record if they desire to do it."

The 4x100m relay American and Jamaican squads will go head-to-head on August 8, 2024, at the Paris Olympics.