"They still don't know what's wrong with me"- Legendary gymnast Mary Lou Retton opens up about doctors keeping her in the dark after hospitalization

Mary Lou Retton has been out of the hospital for seven months now, but her doctors haven't found answers to what is still affecting her lungs. Lou Retton was struck with a rare form of pneumonia in October 2023, leaving family and fans worried.

The 56-year-old headlined the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics where she won five medals, one gold, two silver, and two bronze. The gold medal in the all-around competition left a lasting impression on the gymnastic community. Having retired in 1986, Mary Lou Retton involved herself in politics and had a couple of TV appearances, post-retirement.

In 2023, Lou Retton was in the headlines again, but for an unfortunate reason. As confirmed by her daughters, the former Olympian was rushed to the hospital in the wake of pneumonia. She was not able to breathe without support initially, but showed progression with time.

While she was on a healing journey, another setback grasped, landing her in the ICU again, as confirmed on Instagram by Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, one of her four daughters. Seven months after being hospitalized, Lou Retton still functions with an oxygen tube.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 56-year-old said that the doctors called her illness pneumonia but didn't confirm anything yet.

"They still don’t know what’s wrong with me. They’re calling it a rare form of pneumonia,” she said.

She further said that the anonymous disease grappled her lungs in a way that damaged those organs for life. She added:

"My lungs are pretty scarred up and they’re gonna stay that way forever."

Despite a harrowing experience, Lou Retton pulled back up to look hopeful for a better future.

' “I’m not a really depressed person, but this experience really changed me (mentally), and I’ve been struggling with that. I have a lot to look forward to, and I know that"

Mary Lou Retton had a close encounter with death when she was battling pneumonia

Earlier in 2024, Mary Lou Retton, on NBC Today's interview, spoke with the host Hoda Kotb to share how she navigated through her disease, which gave her extensive hospital days. There was a time during her treatment when her lungs appeared white on the X-ray report. This concerned the doctors, leading to a pressing decision to shift her to ventilation.

"They were saying their goodbyes to me,” Lou Retton recalled tearing up.

In response, her daughter Schrepfer said:

"I just remember loving on you and giving you a hug.”

A lack of health insurance demanded the family to organize fund-raising for her mother's treatment. The goal was to raise $40,000, which was superseded when love from fans rounded off a total of $459,324.