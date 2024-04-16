"This is actually tragic"- Riley Gaines takes a dig on NCAA official after his silence on transgender athletes

Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines is again making waves around the internet concerning transgender athletes' problems. Transgender athletes have been in the headlines for quite a long time now. Recently, a video clip of an NCAA official has gone viral over the internet where he has been seen dodging a question related to trans athletes.

Gaines has always been one of the best advocates when it comes to women athletes. Be it for herself or any other woman athlete facing discrimination, Gaines will be among the first to keep her opinion forward. This time she has called out the NCAA organization once again. She pointed out the fact that the NCAA official in the video is terrified to speak about a basic question.

Riley Gaines revealed that this portrays how the NCAA coaches are asked to step back from answering any question related to the issue of transgender athletes.

"This is actually tragic. Look how terrified he is to say the basic, well-understood truth that men and women are innately different. His franticness, mannerisms, and words makes it pretty clear NCAA coaches have been advised (more like warned) not to speak to this.. or else."

Gaines has herself experienced the consequences of competing against a transgender athlete, Lia Thomas. Thus, she is aware of the fact that this is not fair for all other women athletes.

Riley Gaines has raised her voice against this concern multiple times. She along with 15 other athletes also filed a suit against the NCAA, the university system of Georgia, and multiple other individuals. They accused the NCAA of violating the right to bodily privacy and violating Title IX by allowing trans athletes to compete against women.

Not just the swimming world, but the basketball world also faced some concerns regarding this when Dawn Staley passed a comment in favor of transgender athletes. Riley Gaines did not step back from voicing her opinion here as well.

Riley Gaines and Dawn Staley controversy on transgender athletes

While March Madness was at its peak, South Carolina's coach Dawn Staley took the world by surprise with her comment on transgender athletes. She was asked about her thoughts on whether transgender athletes should compete in women's sports.

Staley replied in favor of them saying:

"I'm of the opinion that if you're a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That's my opinion."

Riley Gaines did not back down in reacting to this statement by Staley. The swimmer took to her X account and said she was sad for the South Carolina girls that their coach would trade them for a trans athlete.

"Major props to South Carolina and that team. Going 38-0 is virtually unheard of. But I can't help but be bummed for those girls knowing Dawn Staley would trade any of them for a mediocre boy with an identity crisis," said Riley.

Dawn Staley instead of responding to Riley Gaines blocked her on X. She shared a screenshot of the same on her social media handle.

