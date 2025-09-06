"This is not goodbye forever"- National Freshman of the Year Izzy Starck announces heartbreaking decision for 2025 season

National Freshman of the Year, Izzy Starck, made a heartbreaking announcement regarding her plans for the 2025 volleyball season. The American volleyball player shared that she would be stepping away from the game for this season to prioritize her mental health.Izzy Starck expressed that she had taken this difficult decision after a lot of self-reflection and felt that it was very important to take some time off, as it was necessary for her overall well-being. Starck shared that she had been facing several challenges that had taken a toll on her both mentally and emotionally.The Penn State setter shared that she would be taking a step back to get the necessary help and focus on her recovery.&quot;After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step away from volleyball for this season in order to prioritize my mental health. This has not been an easy choice, but it is one that I believe is necessary for my overall well-being. Over the past several months, I've been facing challenges that have taken a toll on me mentally and emotionally. I recognize that I need to take a step back and focus on getting the help and care I need at this time,&quot; she wrote.Starck shared that this tough decision was not her farewell from the game, but a small break to focus on her healing and growth.&quot;This is not goodbye forever; it's simply a pause to focus on healing and growth. I appreciate your understanding, respect, and continued support as I take this important step forward. I would greatly appreciate it if everyone respected me and my family's privacy,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIzzy Starck thanked the fans for their incredible support and requested privacy as she navigated through her healing journey.Izzy Starck opens up about her decision to commit to Penn State VolleyballIzzy Starck competes in the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyIzzy Starck opened up on why she chose to sign with Penn State in an interview conducted with digitalnittany.com. The US volleyball player stated that many things contributed to her making the choice, such as the huge campus, the culture, and the good atmosphere conducive to development. Further, Starck said that she went to several schools; however, she could sense that she was at the same wavelength as the Penn State coach, and they hit it off immediately.“The main factors were the campus, the coaches, the culture, the relationship I have with the people here, and just the overall atmosphere. Between all the different schools, I talked to a lot of coaches on the phone. I could feel the relationship between myself and the coach. If it clicked right away, that’s somewhere I want to be. If it didn’t, I don’t want to force it,&quot; she wrote.Izzy Starck shared that she felt very comfortable while interacting with the coaching staff at Penn State and expressed that she could speak about anything with them.