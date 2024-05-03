"This guy has a nasty attitude"; "Watch out for our Josh Kerr"- Fans react as Jakob Ingebrigtsen makes bold claim about defending 1500m Olympic title

Jakob Ingebrigtsen is one of the favorites to win the 1500m race at the Paris Olympics Games, and the Norwegian seems well aware of that fact. The Tokyo champion recently made a bold claim about his Olympic title defense, leaving fans split on whether he was arrogant or confident.

In 2020, Ingebrigtsen had quite the Olympic debut, storming to the gold half a second ahead of 2019 World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot. His win also set a new Olympic record. Since then, the 23-year-old has set new indoor world records in both the 1500 and 2000m, and doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

In a recent appearance on European Athletics’ Ignite Podcast, the Norwegian spoke about his targets for the Olympic title defense and seemed quite nonchalant about it all. In a clipping of the interview, Jakob Ingebrigtsen can be heard joking,

“I've won it before, so I don't know what all the fuss is about.”

He then went on to add that he was fully prepared to clinch gold once again, saying,

“If I don't get injured and I don't get sick, I think it's going to be a walk in the park.”

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) weren't too happy with the youngster's approach to his competition, with one writing,

“This guy has a nasty attitude.”

Another X user chimed in to remind the Norwegian of his British rival, commenting,

Watch out for our Josh (Kerr). Don't count your chickens Jakob.”

Yet another track and field enthusiast stepped in to mention Josh Kerr.

“What he actually meant, If Josh kerr gets sick or injured then its gonna be a walk in the park,” they wrote.

One netizen wasn't too impressed with Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s ‘ifs’ while making bold claims.

“Lol. Would be better to make claims without any ‘if’s. He’s been my favorite athlete since he was 16…. but his fear of a wet towel whip and the need to add the ‘if’ that would affect any athlete… is tiresome. And weak, unbefitting of the gladiator tattoos he dons,” they commented.

However, a few fans are enthusiastic for Ingebrigtsen’s return to track, with one writing,

“Cannot wait to see him on track.”

“Love the confidence level this guy has,” another added.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen set to open 2024 season at the Eugene Diamond League

Fans will get a chance to see if Jakob Ingebrigtsen can live upto his “walk in the park” claims soon enough. The Norwegian is set to make his season debut at the Eugene Diamond League, which will take place at the Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on May 25th.

Next, the Olympic Champion intends to run at the Oslo Diamond League, before heading to Rome for the European Championships. He also intends to compete at home at the Norwegian Championships, and might be spotted at the Monaco Diamond League early in July.

"Plan A is to start the season in Eugene run Bislett Games, the European Championships in Rome, Norwegian Championships in Sandnes, then maybe Monaco. I think that will work well this year."

"And then full focus on the Olympics after that, so most likely a good season in the late summer,” he recently told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Fans in America excited to see Jakob Ingebrigtsen kick off his Olympic year can tune in to NBC'S Peacock on May 25th, or head to the official Diamond League website to purchase tickets for the event.