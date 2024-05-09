Sha'Carri Richardson recently joined hands with the NCAA basketball star Angel Reese and Japanese tennis prodigy Naomi Osaka for the brand promotion of Beats by Dre. Richardson shared a stellar look promoting the brand and following that shared a goofy BTS video of the entire shoot. It captivated the attention of a lot of fans.

Sha'Carri Richardson took to her Instagram account to share some behind-the-scenes of the Beats Solo 4 shoot. She was donning a complete back attire and highlighted white-colored headphones. Along with her Angel Reese and Naomi Osaka were also seen having the time of their lives in this shoot.

The caption of the post read,

"A little BTS. xo💞"

Several fans reacted to the collaboration, with one fan calling it "hard".

"THIS HARD," the fan said.

Another follower hailed the "energy" in the video, saying:

"The energy is unmatched!!"

Another fan called Sha'Carri Richardson their inspiration

"Tremendous love and respect to you. Inspiration definitely."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"C'mon Ladies," a fan commented.

"Sha-cheetah Richardson you are a beast," another fan said.

"Shacarri & Angel my 2 favorite young ladies. I love them," a fan said.

Sha'Carri Richardson partnered with Jordan Chiles in promoting Danone campaign

After slaying at the Beats by Dre brand promotion, Sha'Carri Richardson released another stellar ad with some renowned sportswomen. She was seen promoting Danone's "Nourish Your Hustle" campaign with an OKIOS drink in her hand. She was accompanied by the gymnastics star Jordan Chiles and soccer player Kristie Mewis.

The track star took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures from the brand promotion. Richardson was seen promoting the co-brand OKIOS, Chiles on the other hand was seen promoting TOO GOOD, and Mewis was seen highlighting the ACTIVA drink. The caption carried:

"#Ad Squad 💪🔥 So excited to partner with @OKIOS! Wait and see what high-protein snacks we have in store for y'all👀"

Richardson revealed to PEOPLE that it was not a tough decision for her to join hands with Danone because she could do everything when it comes to women's sports.

"Danone is on the path of change and prosperity, said Richardson. I will offer that when it comes to the ladies and women's sports. This generation is showing that women have just as much of a presence in sports as men. Actually, we're trying to take over," Richardson said.

The 24-year-old made her 2024 season debut at the Xiamen Diamond League, where she finished second in the 200m event. She followed this with a third-place finish in the same discipline at the Shanghai Diamond League.