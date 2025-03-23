Ariarne Titmus gets emotional after wholesome interaction with young fan

Ariarne Titmus opened up about an adorable interaction with a young fan and emotionally stated that moments like this are what make everything worth it. The Australian swimmer is currently enjoying her downtime.

Ad

Titmus won her very first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m freestyle event, where she clocked 1:53.50 to stand atop the podium and bested Siobhan Bernadette Haughey and Penny Oleksiak, who claimed second and third place, respectively. Following this, she claimed another gold medal in the 400m freestyle, where she registered a time of 3:56.69 and toppled Katie Ledecky, who recorded 3:57.26, to earn a silver medal.

Most recently, Titmus competed at the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including two gold and two silver. She is currently in her off-season, and amid this, she shared a wholesome interaction she had with an 11-year-old fan. Inspired by a quote that the swimmer said after the Tokyo Olympics, the fan had a cutout of it from the newspaper and kept it on the back of her phone.

Ad

Trending

The quote read:

"It does kind of add that little bit of extra motivation as everyone is getting faster."

Titmus shared the picture of her fan's phone cover, and overwhelmed with the situation, she said that these gestures and moments are why the athletes do it. Expressing herself, she wrote:

"An 11 year old girl today showed me a quote I said after the Tokyo Olympics. She saw, cut it out and has had it here since🥹 This is why we do it ❤️"

Ad

Titmus' Instagram story

Ariarne Titmus's current Olympic medal tally is 8, including four gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Ad

Ariarne Titmus opened up about the advice she would give her younger self

Ariarne Titmus once did an 'Ask me' session on Instagram, where she was asked by one of her fans about what advice she would give to her younger self. Replying to this, she shared a picture of her from the 2019 World Championships and revealed that she was disappointed with the swim and was immediately thinking about her next aim without appreciating her achievement.

Ad

Giving her younger self to be proud of herself, she said:

“This is me back in 2019 becoming 400 free world champion for the first time. I remember being disappointed with the swim and was already thinking to what were meant to be the Olympic Games in 2020. At the time it seemed the right mindset to be in when you are on the pursuit for Olympic Gold, but in hindsight I regret not enjoying the bigger moments more when I was younger - I was always looking to the next thing and not allowing myself the grace and time to be proud of myself."

Ad

She added:

“As I continue to swim, my goals will be to be more present in the moment, enjoy the small special times with my teammates and not take anything for granted."

Ariarne Titmus is currently on an extended break from swimming and will get back to the waters once she feels she is ready for it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback