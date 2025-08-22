"This is literally heaven"- Alica Schmidt rocks casual beige fit while revealing massive island vacation treat

Olympic runner Alica Schmidt recently stepped away from the track to enjoy a massive island vacation treat. She donned a casual beige fit for the occasion and gave fans a glimpse of herself indulging in ‘literal heaven'.Schmidt, a 400 and 800m runner, first rose to fame in 2017, when a magazine described her as ‘the world's sexiest athlete’. Since then, the German has enjoyed a large following on social media, where she often shares behind-the-scenes looks into her life on and beyond the track.On Friday, August 22, Alica Schmidt gave fans a glimpse of her incredible lunch outing while on vacation. Posing in from of an array of sweet delicacies, the 26-year-old showed her enthusiasm for the spread in front of her, writing,“This is literally heaven for me.”Via @alicasmdAlongside her running career, Schmidt also enjoys a hectic schedule as a model. The Olympian is also active on YouTube, often sharing lengthy vlogs that cover her competitions and training.Alica Schmidt reflects on a difficult 2025 seasonSchmidt at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)Alica Schmidt has been a 400m runner for the majority of her career. The German excelled in the distance, joining the national team at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics for the relay events. However, in 2025, she revealed that she was changing things up a little bit.Schmidt announced that she would be focusing on the 800m distance for her 2025 season. The runner got her year off to a strong start, competing at the German Indoor Nationals where she won gold in the 4x200m relay and narrowly missed out on a podium in the 800m event.Unfortunately, Schmidt wasn't able to maintain this level of performance through her outdoor season. Reflecting on a difficult 2025 season, the Olympian wrote on Instagram,“This season really put me to the test this year. Tough races, lots of lessons, and a whole lot of growth. It wasn't the season I was hoping for, but it was definitely the one I needed. Unfortunately I caught Covid a few days before Nationals, so I wasn't able to show up at my best, definitely frustrating. This year is about committing, learning, challenging and accepting. Everything I need to learn on how to tackle the 800m. Hoping to get my body 100% healthy again and squeeze in a few more races before shifting focus to 2026. Still completely in love with the process.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlica Schmidt failed to qualify for the 2025 World Championships. Now as the 2026 season looms closer, fans will be curious to see if she shifts her focus back to her trademark event or chooses to explore the 800m distance further.