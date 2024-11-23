"This is the longest gymnastics break I've ever taken in my life" - Stephen Nedoroscik 'scared' of returning to the sport after DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik has revealed he is feeling nervous about going back to gymnastics after the Dancing with the Stars finale, reflecting on the longest break of his career. Despite this, he remains confident that the comeback won't be difficult.

The 26-year-old partnered with Rylee Arnold in the 33rd season of DWTS and reached the finale last week. Shortly after the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nedoroscik joined the show and revealed he has not trained for gymnastics since then.

In November 2024, the gymnast shared his life and career journey on the Shawn & Andrew podcast. He talked about his recent experiences on the show.

The interviewer asked:

"Are you still training for gymnastics while you're out there? (44:28)

Stephen Nedoroscik responded:

"Actually, I'm not, and this is the longest gymnastics break I've ever taken in my life, and I'm a little scared about my comeback into the sport, but you know, a few weeks ago, we had a pommel horse as part of the dance routiine, and I got like solid 30 minutes where no one was looking, and I was playing around and doing some actual gymnastics on it. And I kind of still got some moves, so I don't think it's going to be the worst comeback." (44:33 onwards).

He also emphasized how the fitness levels maintained through dancing will make his transition back into gymnastics smoother.

Stephen Nedoroscik on his instant fame after the 2024 Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik at Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 8 - Gymnastics - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik earned a bronze medal in the men's gymnastics individual pommel horse finals with a score of 15.30. In the team event, he contributed a score of 14.866 and helped Team US win the bronze, the nation's first medal in men's gymnastics in 16 years.

Reflecting on his Olympic success, the pommel horse specialist recalled the moment he discovered he had gone viral on social media.

On a November 2024 episode of the Squeeze podcast, the interviewer asked him:

"I imagine that you can't go outside like you're one of the most famous people in the world right now, or in America at least. I can't imagine you being able to go outside right now. You're that guy like did you ever imagine that?" (24:33)

Nedoroscik responded:

"I didn't have my phone for like 3 hours, and it wasn't until I finally got to dinner with Tess, and she was like, dude, have you looked at your phone? I'm like, I haven't taken it off airplane mode yet. She's like, you got to look at it, and it was just blowing up so crazy. She was like, dude, you were trending on Twitter, and I was like what is life. It is insane, like I'll go outside sometimes and people are just to be like hey like, 'dude, I loved watching you at the Olympics.'" (25:03 onwards)

Stephen Nedoroscik will compete in the DWTS Finale on November 26, 2024.

