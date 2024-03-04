"This is so misleading" - Fans react to Usain Bolt and NFL star Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash comparison

Athletics fans have reacted to the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt and Xavier Worthy's 40-yard comparison.

Worthy recently participated in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He ran the dash in an impressive time, clocking 4.21 seconds.

Bolt took part in the NFL Combine in 2019 and recorded a time of 4.22 seconds. Bleacher Report, a website focusing on sports news, drew a comparison between Bolt and Worthy, stating the NFL player's time is faster than Bolt's.

Expand Tweet

The comparison between the two fell flat with fans as they expressed their views, citing the difference in sporting background and lack of context for comparison.

One of the fans on X expressed their disagreement by simply stating:

"This is so misleading."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Bolt wasn't even trying. He was just chilling."

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed their dissent by stating that comparing Bolt and Worthy highlights a lack of understanding.

"The fact they even think this is worth a discussion shows the complete disconnect people have with understanding the difference that is Track Speed," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan criticized Bleacher Report for showing disrespect and ignorance towards the unrivaled retired sprinter.

"Bleacher Report shows their ignorance and total disrespect for track and field with this nonsense. Retired Bolt in flats runs 4.22 and they compare that to Worthy. Just stop," was the tweet.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Now that time bolt ran should not be used because it wasn’t digital and some dude was drinking that said get ready go. But we all know he could have slammed it. But guy give respect where respect is due."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions by fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I think the 100m is going to be harder" - Usain Bolt on which of his world records will be broken

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 200m Final at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Last year, Usain Bolt spoke on the possibility of his records getting broken in the future. He holds two world records in the 100m and 200m events.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist registered world record timings in the 100m and 200m events at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin. He won the gold medal in the 100m race by clocking 9.58 seconds.

Later, the Jamaican athlete clocked a spectacular 19.19 seconds in the 200m event to shatter his world record of 19.30 seconds.

During an interview with World Athletics, Usain Bolt stated that he is not worried about his records getting broken further, stating that the 100m world record will be more difficult. He said:

"Not worried about none of them. I really don’t know. I think the 100m is going to be harder because it’s quicker and if you make a mistake during the race, you’re not going to get it. So… it’s a lot more technical. So, I think the 100m is gonna go last."

Expand Tweet