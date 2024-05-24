"This is one race. I'm not done"- When Sha'Carri Richardson was defeated by Elaine Thompson-Herah at 2021 Prefontaine Classic

When American prodigy Sha'Carri Richardson and Jamaican legend Elaine Thompson-Herah met each other at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, it was Herah who emerged victorious while Richardson had to face defeat. However, after the race, the 24-year-old American issued a strong statement, saying that she was not finished.

Now, the duo is gearing up for another face-off at the same event which is scheduled for Saturday, May 25.

The 2021 Prefontaine Classic was a comeback for Richardson, as she was returning to the track after a doping based suspension. However, the runner had a forgettable outing as she had to settle for a last-place finish. Amongst the nine women, Richardson could only manage to clock 11.14 seconds.

On the other hand, the Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson took the top three spots in the race. After the race, the American runner claimed she would come back stronger and that she was here to stay. She stated (via The Athletic):

"This is one race. I'm not done. You know what I'm capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the shit you want, 'cause I'm here to stay."

Richardson then came out all the guns blazing at the 2023 Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League against Herah, winning the race with immaculate ease. She clocked 10.88 seconds, while Herah finished third as she completed the race in 11.00 seconds.

Know all about the Sha'Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah clash

Sha'Carri Richardson and Herah's 100-meter matchup will take place at 2:42 PM ET, and the event will be held by the Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The event will be televised on NBC Sports.

In terms of head-to-head stats, Elaine Thompson-Herah has an advantage as she has won three races against Richardson, while the latter has won two. It is worth mentioning that these two athletes have only faced off in 100-meter events thus far.

While there will be plenty of eyeballs on the duo, the race will also feature some other stars like Dina Asher-Smith, Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Julien Alfred, etc.