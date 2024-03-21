"This is one of the scariest myths"- Michael Phelps wife Nicole Phelps raises awareness about drowning

Nicole Phelps, wife of legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, recently debunked a myth relating to drowning.

The retired swimmer, with 28 Olympic medals in his unparalleled career, has immersed himself in a few philanthropist activities, including advocating water safety. He established the Michael Phelps Foundation in 2008 to promote healthy living and the pursuit of dreams along with water safety.

The foundation established resources, providing safety courses to young kids to rise above their fears of water through a well-formed set of safety instructions, recreational aquatic activities, well-articulated and organized swimming, health, and wellness.

Phelps' wife Nicole, who serves as the ambassador of the foundation, took to her social media to refute a myth about drowning, highlighting the possibility of a young kid drowning in bathtubs, buckets, or even in 2-inch water level bodies.

"This is a myth! A child can drown in as little as 2 inches of water. Bathtubs, buckets, kiddie pools, and landscaping features like garden ponds pose risks to young children."

Nicole Phelps opined:

"This is one of the scariest myths: your child can't drown in shallow water."

Screenshot of Michel Phelps's wife Nicole Johnson's Instagram story.

Nicole and Michael Phelps are parents to four sons, Boomer 7; Beckett 5; Maverick 4; and Nico, whom they welcomed on January 16, 2024.

"I’d like to get down to a scratch" - Michael Phelps on his new pursuits in golfing

Michael Phelps plays a tee shot on the first hole during the Pro-am to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2024, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After etching his name in history as the most accomplished athlete in the swimming realm, Michael Phelps took to the golf course as his new sporting endeavor.

The Maryland-born former swimmer has competed at multiple golfing competitions, including the amateur and pro-am levels. While speaking with Golf.com, he disclosed his goals for this newly embraced sport.

"I have goals in the game, " said Phelps. "I’d like to get down to a scratch. I’m a 7 handicap right now. I know that to get to a scratch golfer, that’s going to take time. It’s going to take practice. It’s going to take a lot of energy."

"And that’s something that I’m excited to do, because that’s what I did in order to accomplish the goals that I did in the sport of swimming. So it kinda gives me that competitive focus and a way for me to channel that energy nowadays."

The former American swimmer registered the longest-televised putt of 159 feet in Dunhill Links at Kingbarns.