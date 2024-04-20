"This one stings"; "Did not expect that at all"- Fans react to J'Den Cox emotional retirement at the U.S Olympic Team Trials 2024

Wrestling enthusiasts are in tears as the 29-year-old Olympian, two-time World Champion, and three-time NCAA champion J'Den Cox announced his retirement at the US Olympic Trials 2024. He took the decision after losing to fourth-seeded Kollin Moore at the trials and left the mat gracefully.

After the 2-2 decision to Kollin Moore at the Olympic Trials, J'Den Cox immediately announced his retirement by leaving his wrestling shoes on the mat. He shook Moore's hand after the match and then bowed down to open his shoes in front of his fans.

The NBC Olympics & Paralympics took to their X account to show respect for the wrestler. The fans couldn't control their emotions after the announcement of this news and showered their love for J'Den Cox.

"A standing ovation for a wrestling legend. 2016 Olympic bronze medalist J’Den Cox leaves his shoes on the mat."

One of the fans conveyed his love for Cox, saying:

"This one stings. I really love J’den."

"I'm so sad, I really liked watching him wrestle" said one fan.

Another fan was shocked after the decision of the champion and said:

"Did not expect that at all. Wow!"

Emphasizing the multiple struggles faced by J'Den Cox and praising his humble nature, one of his admirers commented:

"Battled a lot of demons.. is a legend. Good for him!! I never heard a bad thing come out his mouth."

Congratulating J'Den Cox for a stellar career, one of his fans expressed:

"Congrats on an incredible career J’Den. MIZ!"

The extraordinary career of J'Den Cox

2016 U.S. Olympic Team Wrestling Trials - Day 2

J'Den Cox is one of the most celebrated wrestlers and has had an incredible career. He has represented the USA at multiple prestigious events. He has clinched 13 gold medals in his career and 17 medals overall.

He was also a part of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where he bagged a bronze medal in the 86kg category. He has won two world championship golds in 2018 Budapest and 2019 Nur-Sultan. Cox grabbed a silver in the 2022 Belgrade Championships and two bronze medals in the 2017 Paris and 2021 Oslo World Championships.

He nabbed two golds at the 2019 Buenos Aires and 2022 Acapulco Pan American Championships. Another gold for Cox was at the Yasar Dogu Tournament in 2019 Istanbul in the 92kg category.

J'Den Cox's other gold was bagged at the US Open Championships in Las Vegas in 2018 (92 kg category). His three NCAA Championship wins were in Oklahoma City in 2014, New York in 2016, and St. Louis in 2017. He won all the MAC championships from 2014 to 2017.

J'Den Cox's prompt retirement after a loss at the US Olympic Trials will always be remembered by every wrestling enthusiast.

